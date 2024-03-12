Despite Challenges of Autism, Popular Influencer Pursues Career in Education

Matthew Kenslow chronicles his highs and lows with candor, as he walks readers through what life is really like for people who are neurodivergent. Matthew Kenslow is a wildly popular influencer, speaker, author and juggler with more than 1.1 million followers on his verified Instagram account.

In his powerful true story, Unstoppable, Matthew Kenslow continues to encourage and motivate everybody to pursue their passions, despite any disability.

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Kenslow never gave Autism the prerogative to stop him from achieving what would bring him joy in life — spreading acceptance of those with disabilities and teaching classrooms of students. Life has brought him a world of setbacks and standstills, prompting him to put in extra effort toward proving his competence, he explained. But these challenges also taught him how to find a way through things, rather than around them.

“I titled my new book Unstoppable because I declared that nothing — not even the limitations of Autism — will stop me from being the person who I believe I was always called to be,” Kenslow said.

Unstoppable takes readers on a gripping story of how one man faced Autism head-on, persevering through discrimination in his own neighborhood, all the while not being given a full range of opportunities. He chronicles his highs and lows with candor, as he walks readers through what life is really like for people who are neurodivergent.

After years of feeling underused, misunderstood and invisible, Kenslow went on to tackle one of the most rigorous programs in California to obtain his teaching credentials. Kenslow is currently a substitute teacher in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, as he awaits landing a full-time teaching position. Unquestionably, he has made an impact on thousands of students, often being called the “best sub.”

“All I care about in life is making a difference — encouraging everybody that they have a purpose (despite a disability),” Kenslow added. “I want to do my part to help people put aside discrimination and competition, and learn to accept one another for who they are.”

About the Author

Matthew Kenslow has grown up with Autism Spectrum Disorder. As a result, his life has been filled with adventure and struggle. Overcoming the effects of Autism, he became the author of two books and a social media influencer. His first book, Juggling the Issues, was published in 2020. He is also a speaker who shares his message of what it is like living with a disability, how people can be friends with others like him and how everyone has a purpose despite having a disability.

Kenslow has appeared on television, radio and podcasts around the world, being featured in Newsweek Magazine, Spectrum News, ABC7 Los Angeles and many more. Over a million people follow his story on social media, as he motivates the world to embrace the unique talents they have. He believes that anybody can do what they set their heart and mind to do, disability or not.

For more information, visit https://matthew-kenslow-shop.fourthwall.com/pages/bio-and-social-media, or follow him on Instagram (matthew_kenslow), Facebook (JugglingTheIssues), YouTube (@matthewkenslow722), X (@KenslowMatthew) and TikTok (@matthewkenslow).

