MEC Anroux Marais encourages youth to apply for Wellbeing Champions Programme

YearBeyond is excited to announce the opening of applications for two more of its programmes:

the Little Explorers Early Childhood Development (ECD) Programme and

the Wellbeing Champions Programme.

In South Africa, Early Childhood Development plays a crucial role in shaping a child's future. The YearBeyond Little Explorers ECD Programme is dedicated to supporting ECD centres and households, fostering literacy and gross motor skills in preschool children. This initiative not only nurtures young minds but also contributes to building strong foundations for lifelong learning.

Simultaneously, the Wellbeing Champions Programme addresses the critical need for community-based wellbeing services. In a country like South Africa, where social and emotional support is so vital, YeBoneers on this programme serve as Community Listeners in South African Police Services’ victim support units and community healthcare facilities. By providing invaluable social and emotional support, they contribute to strengthening the wellbeing of citizens utilising these essential services.

Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport Anroux Marais strongly encourages youth from the Western Cape to apply for these programmes. “It is a rare and precious opportunity for youth to gain work experience and employability while serving our beloved country,” Marais said.

YearBeyond, a Youth Service partnership between government, the National Youth Development Agency, donors, and NGOs, is committed to providing meaningful work experience for unemployed youth aged between 18 and 25 years of age. The programme encourages a culture of community service, empowering youth with the opportunity to contribute significantly to society while gaining work experience.

Youth who are interested in applying should visit the YearBeyond website www.yearbeyond.org and follow the programme across social media platforms for regular updates.

Media Enquiries:

Jan-Jan Joubert

Spokesperson to Minister Anroux Marais

E-mail: Jan.Joubert@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 083 303 9238