Police conducts site inspections at police stations under construction, 12 Mar

In an effort to increase the footprint of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and bring policing services closer to communities, the Ministry of Police and the SAPS management will on Tuesday, 12 March 2024 conduct a monitoring and evaluation visit to the Makhaza and Tafelsig police stations in Cape Town in the Western Cape.

The Makhaza police station has been under construction since August last year and it is envisaged, the station will be completed between 18 to 24 months. Upon completion both the Makhaza and Tafelsig police stations will bring much needed policing services closer to the communities of Khayelitsha, Mitchell’s Plain and surrounds.

The police top brass are expected to receive a full briefing on the progress of the construction and opening of both police stations.

In the quest to strengthen the arm of CPFs, Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele will also hand over vehicles to members of the Western Cape Community Policing Board. With the vehicles, CPF members are expected work alongside police in creating safer communities.

Members of the media are invited to attend the planned activities which will unfold as follows:

VISIT:

Time: 11:00

Venue: Makhaza SAPS construction site

VEHICLE HANDOVER:

Time: 11:30

Venue: Makhaza SAPS construction site; Cekeca Street, Makhaza.

Enquiries:

Lirandzu Themba

Police Ministry Spokesperson

082 604 9080

Brig Novela Potelwa

SAPS WC

082 559 4676