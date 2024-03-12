Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,798 in the last 365 days.

Police conducts site inspections at police stations under construction, 12 Mar

In an effort to increase the footprint of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and bring policing services closer to communities, the Ministry of Police and the SAPS management will on Tuesday, 12 March 2024 conduct a monitoring and evaluation visit to the Makhaza and Tafelsig police stations in Cape Town in the Western Cape.

The Makhaza police station has been under construction since August last year and it is envisaged, the station will be completed between 18 to 24 months. Upon completion both the Makhaza and Tafelsig police stations will bring much needed policing services closer to the communities of Khayelitsha, Mitchell’s Plain and surrounds.

The police top brass are expected to receive a full briefing on the progress of the construction and opening of both police stations.

In the quest to strengthen the arm of CPFs, Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele will also hand over vehicles to members of the Western Cape Community Policing Board. With the vehicles, CPF members are expected work alongside police in creating safer communities.

Members of the media are invited to attend the planned activities which will unfold as follows:

VISIT:

Time: 11:00
Venue:  Makhaza SAPS construction site

VEHICLE HANDOVER:

Time: 11:30
Venue: Makhaza SAPS construction site; Cekeca Street, Makhaza.

Enquiries:
Lirandzu Themba
Police Ministry Spokesperson
082 604 9080

Brig Novela Potelwa
SAPS WC
082 559 4676

You just read:

Police conducts site inspections at police stations under construction, 12 Mar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more