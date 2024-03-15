COMMUNITY LITERACY CENTERS, INC. (CLC) WELCOMES NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Sharron Glover comes to CLC with a robust background in professional development and a passion for helping individuals and businesses in our community thriveOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In March, Sharron Glover will join Community Literacy Centers, Inc. (CLC) as the new Executive Director, transitioning from her role as Economic and Workforce Development Coordinator at Metro Technology Centers. Sharron brings with her a diverse range of skills and expertise in professional coaching, training, networking, and motivational speaking.
Sharron’s contributions in her field have earned honors such as the SBA Minority Small Business Advocate Person of the Year and the Perry Publishing Woman of the Year. Community involvement has been a significant priority to Sharron which is evident through her many active memberships, associations and board positions. She was the Director for Goodwill Industries OKC and has served on the Leadership OKC Board, OKCPS Foundation and as the past President and Board Chair of the Black Chamber of Commerce Metro OKC.
“CLC is elated to add such a dedicated and compassionate member to the CLC team,” says Erin Batey, Board President of Community Literacy Centers. “Sharron is the perfect person to lead CLC into 2024 and beyond as we focus on expanding our services and growing our network of crucial supporters and donors.”
“I deeply respect the work that Community Literacy Centers has been doing for over three decades to support adult learners in the community. Literacy is a powerful tool that can help our students improve their lives. I’m honored to be a part of this work,” says Sharron Glover.
About Community Literacy Centers:
Established in 1987, Community Literacy Centers, Inc. is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization dedicated to teaching adults how to read. CLC’s vision is to change lives by increasing awareness of the benefits of a more literate community and providing a welcoming environment where every adult who wants to read has an opportunity to learn. Since its inception in 1987, CLC has assisted over 39,000 individuals through collaborative community partnerships. For volunteer opportunities or to learn more about CLC please visit the following website: www.communityliteracy.com. CLC is a proud United Way partner agency.
