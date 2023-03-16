LOCAL NONPROFIT HONORS GOVERNOR BILL ANOATUBBY AT FUNDRAISING GALA
CLC is pleased to present Governor Bill Anoatubby of the Chickasaw Nation with the 2023 Gourley Leaders in Literacy Award at Private Reserve-The SpeakeasyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Literacy Centers (CLC) is thrilled to announce a ducky take on their signature fundraising gala, Private Reserve. Private Reserve-The Speakeasy will be held at the Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion on Tuesday, April 11th, 2023 at 6:00pm. Private Reserve benefits adults in the community who seek literacy and language services through CLC.
Guests of the event should get dolled up to attend the Juice Joint and partake in a festive night of giggle water, small bites and dancing. The evening will feature a silent and live auction and musical entertainment by the Dave Washburn Jazz Band.
Mary Blankenship Pointer, the event chair is the creative force behind the event. “It is an honor to once again chair Private Reserve, and we are particularly thrilled this year to have the Honorable Governor Bill Anoatubby of the Chickasaw Nation in attendance. We believe that supporting adults in their endeavor to further their reading and writing skills fosters a literate family culture, having a positive impact on the lives of many citizens and children in our community.”
Private Reserve began in 1992 when Vicki Gourley and the late Wayne Hirst had a vision for bringing wine and culture to Oklahoma in support of adult literacy. Throughout the years, Private Reserve has raised over $1 million to fund CLC literacy programs and has become the model for other fundraising events in Oklahoma.
“We are passionate about helping adults in our community who want to improve their literacy skills in pursuit of better jobs or simply to help their child with homework,” explains Dana Kelso, Executive Director of CLC. “The success of our program greatly depends upon the generous contributions of our donors and functions like Private Reserve.”
CLC classes are always free for students. Funding from the event will provide instructors, curriculum materials and program/operational support for the program. To learn about sponsorship opportunities for Private Reserve or to purchase tickets, please call (405) 524-7323 or visit www.communityliteracy.com/events to purchase your sponsorship and/or event tickets $175 for individual or $300 for two.
**For security purposes, each guest's full name and date of birth is mandatory to attend. An ID must be presented at entrance.
###
About Community Literacy Centers, Inc.
Established in 1987, Community Literacy Centers, Inc. (CLC) is a private, non-profit 501(c)3 organization that has served more than 39,000 individuals in the metropolitan area through adult literacy, English language and high school equivalency classes. For volunteer opportunities or to learn more about CLC, visit www.communityliteracy.com. CLC is a proud United Way partner agency.
Dana Kelso
Community Literacy Centers
+1 405-524-7323
dana@communityliteracy.com