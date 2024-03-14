HMP Global launches HMP Collective, delivering top tier communications for pharmaceutical, medical device companies

Built on four decades of experience and hundreds of world-renowned brands, HMP Collective is the gateway into the most influential treatment providers across a range of therapeutic areas.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global, the leading healthcare events, education, and market insights company, today announced the highly anticipated launch of HMP Collective, a business unit dedicated to delivering end-to-end medical strategy and marketing for its pharmaceutical and medical device customers.

Built on four decades of experience and hundreds of world-renowned brands, HMP Collective is the gateway into the most influential treatment providers across a range of therapeutic areas. Throughout its diverse portfolio, HMP Global has a verified audience of more than 1.2 million healthcare providers, including 500,000-plus NPIs and more than 600,000 other clinicians representing over 100 license types and 600-plus medical specialties.

"At HMP Global, we build clinician communities through omnichannel approaches to connect health care professionals globally with education, information, and one another,” said Jeff Hennessy, Chairman and CEO, HMP Global. “Now with HMP Collective, our clients can leverage these communities to engage their customers, deliver exceptional value, and advance their medical communications strategy.”

HMP Collective specializes in the creation of relevant and engaging scientific messaging and materials and the development of targeted strategies to reach relevant customers. HMP Collective’s team is comprised of industry experts with a passion for delivering innovative omnichannel education that empowers clinicians to improve health outcomes for their patients. The agency partners with clients to understand their objectives, design custom programs, and measure the impact for their customers and their business.

“We approach education development and delivery from an omnichannel perspective, leveraging HMP Global’s massive store of behavioral data to develop content for the right audiences and using our extensive internal and external networks to deliver the education to the right user, in the right channel, and at the right time,” said Jeff Hennessy Jr., Chief Operating Officer, HMP Global and President, HMP Omnimedia, which includes HMP Collective. “Most importantly, we incorporate educational outcomes assessments in our programs to measure the effectiveness of our content, our behavioral data modeling, our content delivery strategy, and the program as a whole.”

HMP Collective helps pharmaceutical and medical device companies deliver additional value to the healthcare provider community by providing education, tools, resources, and peer networking opportunities. Its services benefit new and growing businesses, businesses seeking a competitive edge, and businesses interested in innovative new strategies.

For more information, visit HMPCollective.com.

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare events, education, and market insights — with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces in-person and virtual accredited medical education events and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; Drug Channels Institute (DCI), the pharmaceutical industry’s preferred resource for drug market analysis; mental health education through the Neuroscience Education Institute and Psych Congress national, regional and global events; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America’s largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.