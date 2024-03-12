Incoming President of the New York State Auctioneers Association named Auctioneer of the Year
Jennifer Gableman is the 62nd President of the NYSAAALBANY, NY, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Incoming President of the New York Auctioneers Association, Jennifer Gableman, has been awarded the Auctioneer of the Year at their annual convention in Albany this past weekend. Overall, her achievements highlight her as a prominent figure in the auction industry, driving innovation, professionalism, and excellence in the field.
Jennifer’s recognition as the Auctioneer of the Year is a testament to her dedication and excellence in the auction industry. Her involvement in both the New York State Auctioneers Association (NYSAA) and the National Auction Association, along with her commitment to various committees, including Advocacy Committee, Legacy Youth Scholarship Committee and as an advisor for the Certified Auctioneers Institute, showcases her leadership and passion for advancing the Auction Method of Marketing.
Jennifer Gableman is the 62nd President of the NYSAA. She succeeds her husband, Philip Gableman and her aunt and uncle Robert and Susan Doyle, as President of the Association, continuing their legacy of service and leadership within the association. It's impressive to see her contributions not only at the state level but also on a national scale, advising and shaping the future of the auction industry.
Jennifer and Philip, owners of Absolute Auctions & Realty, Inc. are based out of Dutchess County, NY. Their online platform, AARauctions.com sells a diverse range of assets including real estate, vehicles, collections and government surplus auctions in NY, NJ, CT and MA. They are expanding into Northeast PA this year.
