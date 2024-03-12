McGill Hose & Coupling Attains AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 Certifications

March 12, 2024 – EAST LONGMEADOW, MA — McGill Hose & Coupling, Inc., a hose fabricator established in 1962, proudly announces the successful achievement of AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certifications. These significant milestones reflect the company’s commitment to delivering top-notch quality hose assemblies and related products, while adapting to the evolving standards of the hose fabrication and distribution industry.

Under the dynamic leadership of President Alex McGill, McGill Hose & Coupling has undergone a strategic transformation aimed at enhancing operational excellence and customer satisfaction. The AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certifications, awarded by TUV SUD America, Inc., acknowledges McGill Hose & Coupling’s dedication to quality management systems that meet the stringent criteria set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the Society of Automotive Engineers /European Association of Aerospace Industries (AS9100D).

These certifications are a testament to McGill Hose & Coupling’s continuous improvement efforts to maintain the highest standards in its manufacturing & fabrication processes, quality control, and customer service. This achievement in ISO certification paired with AS9100D certification and adherence to NAHAD Hose Safety Institute (National Association of Hose and Accessories Distribution) guidelines underscores the company’s commitment to provide products that adhere to stringent fabrication standards that provide safe and innovative solutions to its customers.

President Alex McGill expressed his pride in the team’s collective efforts, stating, “Receiving the AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certifications are significant accomplishments for McGill Hose & Coupling. It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. I am immensely proud of our dedicated team whose hard work and dedication have made this achievement possible.”

The certification process involved a comprehensive audit of McGill Hose & Coupling’s quality management system, confirming its alignment with AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 standards. This recognition positions the company as a leader in the hose fabrication industry, showcasing its ability to consistently meet customer requirements and regulatory expectations.

McGill Hose & Coupling looks forward to leveraging these certifications to further strengthen its position in the market and build enduring partnerships with clients who prioritize quality and reliability in hose fabrication.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Justin Greenia, Marketing Manager at justin@mcgillhose.com or 413-525-3977

About McGill Hose & Coupling, Inc.: McGill Hose & Coupling, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized hose assemblies and fluid conveyance products. With a legacy of excellence, the company operates from three modern facilities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and remains committed to delivering quality hose assemblies, products and solutions across the United States.

McGill Hose is the single best source for flexible metal hose, PTFE hose, fittings and fluid handling components. We offer custom hose and fittings solutions including fabrication of hose assemblies & distribution of value-added services with the highest level of expertise in the industry at competitive prices. McGill Hose services the Aerospace, Agricultural, Chemical, Construction, Environmental, Food & Beverage, Government, Marine, Material Handling, Mining, OEM, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Transport, Trucking and Woodworking industries. McGill Hose & Coupling has been family owned and operated since 1962.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/mcgill-hose–coupling-attains-as9100d-and-iso-90012015-certifications/

About McGill Hose & Coupling, Inc.

McGill Hose & Coupling, Inc., a family-owned business since 1962, is a single source for the most complete line of flexible hose, fittings, and fluid handling components servicing the Northeast US.

Contact McGill Hose & Coupling, Inc.

45 Industrial Drive

East Longmeadow

MA 01028

United States

(413) 525 3977

Website: https://www.mcgillhose.com