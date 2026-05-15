San Diego Clinic Highlights Non-Surgical Chiropractic and Spinal Care for Chronic Pain Relief

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San Diego, CA — Advanced Chiropractic & Wellness Center is highlighting its specialized, non-surgical chiropractic and spinal care services designed to provide lasting pain relief and restore mobility for patients dealing with chronic conditions without surgery or medication.

The San Diego-based clinic, which has more than 20 years of experience treating chronic back and neck pain, offers a range of therapies that target the root cause of discomfort rather than masking symptoms. Services include chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression therapy, cold laser therapy, corrective rehabilitation, and posture and biomechanical therapy.

The clinic treats a broad spectrum of conditions, including neck pain, lower back pain, sciatica, disc injuries, headaches, and injuries sustained in auto accidents or sports activities. Each of these conditions can significantly limit daily function, and the clinic’s approach centers on identifying the specific structural or biomechanical issue contributing to a patient’s symptoms before developing a targeted treatment plan.

“Our focus has always been on understanding the specific source of each patient’s pain and building a treatment plan around that diagnosis,” said a clinic spokesperson. “We use advanced technology like the DRS Protocol and the M7 Robotic 50 Watt Laser because they allow us to treat disc injuries and chronic spinal conditions without surgery or medication — and that matters to patients who want to get back to their daily lives.”

Non-Surgical, Medication-Free Treatment Approach

Advanced Chiropractic & Wellness Center’s services are built around a non-surgical and medication-free model. For patients with herniated discs or other disc injuries, the clinic applies the DRS Protocol through spinal decompression therapy, a targeted, non-invasive method designed to address disc-related pain and dysfunction. This protocol is a central component of the clinic’s approach for patients seeking alternatives to surgical intervention for chronic spinal conditions.

Advanced Technology Applied to Chronic Pain Conditions

The clinic integrates several specialized technologies into its treatment protocols. The M7 Robotic 50 Watt Laser is used to address conditions including sciatica, disc injuries, and chronic neck and back pain. Advanced Computer Assisted Technology further supports diagnostic precision and treatment delivery. Additionally, the clinic’s neuro care and low-level infrared light therapy program provides another non-surgical option within its range of therapeutic services. These technologies allow the clinic to apply targeted interventions based on each patient’s specific condition and treatment needs.

Personalized Care Plans for Each Patient

Rather than applying a uniform protocol, the clinic develops customized care plans based on each patient’s diagnosis and condition. This individualized approach spans the full scope of services offered — from chiropractic adjustments and corrective rehabilitation to posture and biomechanical therapy. For patients recovering from auto accidents or sports injuries, treatment plans may combine multiple modalities to address both acute symptoms and underlying structural issues contributing to pain.

Physician-Referred Care Across San Diego County

Advanced Chiropractic & Wellness Center regularly receives patient referrals from other physicians for its non-surgical spinal care services. The clinic serves patients across San Diego County, including residents of Poway, Scripps Ranch, Carmel Mountain, 4S Ranch, Ramona, and Mira Mesa.

Patients interested in learning more about the clinic’s non-surgical treatment options can visit the website or contact the office directly to schedule a consultation.

About Advanced Chiropractic & Wellness Center

Advanced Chiropractic & Wellness Center is a San Diego-based chiropractic clinic with over 20 years of experience in non-surgical spinal care. The clinic specializes in treating chronic pain conditions — including back pain, neck pain, sciatica, and disc injuries — using advanced therapeutic technologies such as the DRS Protocol and M7 Robotic 50 Watt Laser, combined with personalized treatment protocols. The clinic serves patients throughout San Diego County.

More information is available at https://lahoodchiro.com/

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q1: What specialized technologies does the clinic use for non-surgical spinal care?

A: The clinic utilizes advanced technologies such as the DRS Protocol for spinal decompression, the M7 Robotic 50 Watt Laser, and Advanced Computer Assisted Technology. These tools are used to treat disc injuries and chronic spinal conditions without the need for surgery or medication.

Q2: What types of conditions and injuries are treated at the clinic?

A: Advanced Chiropractic & Wellness Center treats a broad spectrum of conditions including chronic neck and back pain, sciatica, disc injuries, and headaches. They also provide specialized care for patients recovering from sports-related injuries or auto accidents.

Q3: How does the clinic approach the development of patient treatment plans?

A: The clinic develops personalized care plans based on each patient’s specific diagnosis and structural issues rather than using a uniform protocol. These individualized plans can combine various modalities, including chiropractic adjustments, corrective rehabilitation, and posture and biomechanical therapy.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Company: Advanced Chiropractic & Wellness Center

Address: 9932 Mercy Road, Suite 106, San Diego, CA 92129

Phone: (858) 987-8282

Website: https://lahoodchiro.com/

https://thenewsfront.com/san-diego-clinic-highlights-non-surgical-chiropractic-and-spinal-care-for-chronic-pain-relief/

9932 Mercy Road, Suite 106

San Diego

CA

United States

(858) 987-8282

https://lahoodchiro.com/

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