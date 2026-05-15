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Farnham, UK – Award-winning educational games company History Heroes has launched its latest screen-free family game, A Little Slice of Animal History, a fast-paced and educational card game celebrating remarkable animals from history.

Designed for families, children, animal lovers and curious minds alike, the new game combines fun gameplay with fascinating facts about legendary animals from across the world. Players race to match triangular cards by making surprising connections between famous animals, while tactical event cards add twists, turns and plenty of laughter along the way.

Following the success of A Little Slice of History, the new animal-themed edition continues History Heroes’ mission to make learning engaging, accessible and entertaining for all ages.

Featuring beautifully illustrated cards and easy-to-learn gameplay, A Little Slice of Animal History is designed for 2–6 players and is suitable for ages 6 and up. Compact and travel-friendly, the game is ideal for holidays, classrooms, family gatherings, rainy days and on-the-go entertainment.

Like all History Heroes products, the game is proudly designed and made in the UK using FSC-certified materials, while remaining completely screen-free and plastic-free.

The launch reflects growing demand for games that combine education with meaningful family interaction, helping children develop observation skills, critical thinking and curiosity through play.

A spokesperson for History Heroes said:

“We wanted to create a game that sparks conversations, laughter and curiosity about the animal world. From heroic creatures to surprising historical connections, A Little Slice of Animal History encourages players to learn while having fun together.”

The game is available now from the official History Heroes website and selected retailers.

https://thenewsfront.com/history-heroes-launches-a-little-slice-of-animal-history-a-wildly-fun-new-family-card-game/

Wey Court West, Union Road

Farnham

Surrey

United Kingdom

+44 (0)1962 710 847

https://www.historyheroes.co.uk

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