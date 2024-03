Critical Vulnerability in Outlook: Analysis and Patch Available

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In February, cybersecurity analysts discovered a new vulnerability in Microsoft Outlook, CVE-2024-21413, known as "MonikerLink." Posing a significant threat to user security, this issue allows attackers to potentially steal a user's password and gain access to their computer system. Security experts at ANY.RUN published a detailed investigation into the vulnerability, demonstrating how attacking involving it can be analyzed with a malware sandbox.

๐”๐ง๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐•๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ

Attackers exploit a vulnerability in how Outlook handles specific hyperlink formats.

By manipulating a hyperlink with an exclamation mark ("!"), attackers can bypass security measures and download malicious files.

Criminals can steal a user's NTLM hash, which, when decrypted, can provide them with the userโ€™s credentials.

The vulnerability also makes it possible to distribute malicious programs and execute them on the victim's machine without their knowledge.

Microsoft has released a patch addressing this vulnerability. However, users whose systems haven't received the update remain at risk.

๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐€๐ฏ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž

Researchers at ANY.RUN have published a detailed analysis of CVE-2024-21413, demonstrating how attackers can abuse this vulnerability in a controlled environment. They also provide a rule for detecting malicious activities related to the โ€œMonikerLinkโ€ vulnerability.

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐๐˜.๐‘๐”๐

ANY.RUN is a free, interactive sandbox environment specifically designed for analyzing malware. It allows users to safely explore suspicious files and observe their behavior without risking their own systems.