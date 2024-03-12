Critical Vulnerability in Outlook: Analysis and Patch Available

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In February, cybersecurity analysts discovered a new vulnerability in Microsoft Outlook, CVE-2024-21413, known as "MonikerLink." Posing a significant threat to user security, this issue allows attackers to potentially steal a user's password and gain access to their computer system. Security experts at ANY.RUN published a detailed investigation into the vulnerability, demonstrating how attacking involving it can be analyzed with a malware sandbox.

𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐮𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲

Attackers exploit a vulnerability in how Outlook handles specific hyperlink formats.

By manipulating a hyperlink with an exclamation mark ("!"), attackers can bypass security measures and download malicious files.

Criminals can steal a user's NTLM hash, which, when decrypted, can provide them with the user’s credentials.

The vulnerability also makes it possible to distribute malicious programs and execute them on the victim's machine without their knowledge.

Microsoft has released a patch addressing this vulnerability. However, users whose systems haven't received the update remain at risk.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐀𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞

Researchers at ANY.RUN have published a detailed analysis of CVE-2024-21413, demonstrating how attackers can abuse this vulnerability in a controlled environment. They also provide a rule for detecting malicious activities related to the “MonikerLink” vulnerability.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is a free, interactive sandbox environment specifically designed for analyzing malware. It allows users to safely explore suspicious files and observe their behavior without risking their own systems.