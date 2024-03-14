Global Nail Polish Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s “Nail Polish Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the nail polish market size is predicted to reach $22.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%.

The growth in the nail polish market is due to the increasing working women population worldwide. North America region is expected to hold the largest nail polish market share. Major players in the nail polish market include L'Oreal India Pvt Ltd., Prestige Cosmetics Corp, The Estee Lauder Companies, Sephora USA Inc., Shiseido Co Ltd., Unilever India Exports Limited.

Nail Polish Market Segments

• By Product Type: Gel, Matte, Pearl, Other Products

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Channels, Traditional Stores, Exclusive Beauty Specialist Stores, Other Channels

• By End Use: Male, Female

• By Geography: The global nail polish market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nail polish refers to a colored thick lacquer or enamel liquid applied to the nails of the fingers or toes to color the nails and make them shine. Nail polish is used to decorate and protect nails from becoming flaky, dry, or broken by creating a barrier over the top of the nail.

Elevate Your Beauty: Global Aesthetic Services Market Analysis