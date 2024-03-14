Global Nail Polish Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The nail polish market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $22.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Nail Polish Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the nail polish market size is predicted to reach $22.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%.

The growth in the nail polish market is due to the increasing working women population worldwide. North America region is expected to hold the largest nail polish market share. Major players in the nail polish market include L'Oreal India Pvt Ltd., Prestige Cosmetics Corp, The Estee Lauder Companies, Sephora USA Inc., Shiseido Co Ltd., Unilever India Exports Limited.

Nail Polish Market Segments
• By Product Type: Gel, Matte, Pearl, Other Products
• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Channels, Traditional Stores, Exclusive Beauty Specialist Stores, Other Channels
• By End Use: Male, Female
• By Geography: The global nail polish market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7239&type=smp

Nail polish refers to a colored thick lacquer or enamel liquid applied to the nails of the fingers or toes to color the nails and make them shine. Nail polish is used to decorate and protect nails from becoming flaky, dry, or broken by creating a barrier over the top of the nail.

Read More On The Nail Polish Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nail-polish-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Nail Polish Market Characteristics
3. Nail Polish Market Trends And Strategies
4. Nail Polish Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Nail Polish Market Size And Growth
……
27. Nail Polish Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Nail Polish Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

