Medical Tubing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Medical Tubing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Medical Tubing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the medical tubing market size is predicted to reach $21.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%.

The growth in the medical tubing market is due to the rising cases of respiratory diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest medical tubing market share. Major players in the medical tubing market include Saint-Gobain S.A., Freudenberg Medical LLC, W.L. Gore & Associates Inc., Avient Corporation, Raumedic AG, Micro-Tek Corp.

Medical Tubing Market Segments

• By Product: Silicone, Polyolefins, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polycarbonates, Fluoropolymers, Other Products

• By Application: Bulk Disposable Tubing, Drug Delivery Systems, Catheters, Biopharmaceutical Laboratory Equipment, Other Applications

• By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Medical Labs, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global medical tubing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Medical tubing refers to a small intricate, customized tube used to transfer fluids to and from the body as well as to administer devices. Medical tubes are manufactured in a sterile environment with no risk of contamination as they are commonly used in anesthesia and respiratory apparatus, IVs, catheters, peristaltic pumps, biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment, and others for fluid management and drainage.

