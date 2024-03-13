Sonar Systems Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Sonar Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The sonar systems market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $3.97 billion in 2023 to $4.33 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Sonar Systems Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the sonar systems market size is predicted to reach $5.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

The growth in the sonar systems market is due to the rising number of terrorist attacks. North America region is expected to hold the largest sonar systems market share. Major players in the sonar systems market include Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC, Thales Group, Navico Holding AS, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Atlas Elektronik GmbH, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA.

Sonar Systems Market Segments

• By Product: Hull-Mounted Sonar, Stern-Mounted Sonar, Dipping Sonar, Sonobuoy

• By Installation: Fixed, Deployable

• By Acoustic Frequency: Ultrasonic, Infrasonic

• By Application: Anti-Submarine Warfare, Port Security, Mine Detection and Countermeasure Systems, Search and Rescue, Navigation, Diver Detection, Seabed Terrain Investigation, Scientific

• By Geography: The global sonar systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The sonar systems refer to systems based on the SONAR (Sound Navigation and Ranging) technology. Sonar is a technique in which sound waves are propagated at a certain frequency for mapping distances and objects, especially in marine navigation, since sound waves can travel a longer distance in the water than radar and light waves. Sound waves emitted or reflected by an object are detected by sonar apparatus and analyzed by software to develop nautical charts, locate underwater hazards, map objects on the seafloor such as shipwrecks, and map the seafloor itself.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Sonar Systems Market Characteristics

3. Sonar Systems Market Trends And Strategies

4. Sonar Systems Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Sonar Systems Market Size And Growth

……

27. Sonar Systems Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Sonar Systems Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

