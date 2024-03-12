Dr. Norman Quintero Gifts Land to Families in Need Amidst Housing Crisis
Seeing the impact of these donations on families is a blessing, and I am committed to continuing this work, fostering the dream of homeownership for as many as possible.”ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a heartwarming response to the ongoing housing crisis in the United States, Dr. Norman Quintero, a respected pastor in Anaheim, California, and a licensed Real Estate Broker across multiple States, has taken a significant step towards alleviating the struggles of families in dire need of housing. Through his generous initiative, Dr. Quintero has announced the donation of 1.25 acres of land, free and clear of any debt, to a deserving family, marking a pivotal moment in his 26-year history of giving.
— Dr. Norman Quintero
Dr. Quintero's journey of philanthropy began with donations of real estate properties from television viewers who had experienced traumatic events on their properties. With a firm belief in not profiting from these donations, Dr. Quintero has consistently passed on these properties to families in need, transforming their lives by offering them the chance to become homeowners.
In recent years, as donations dwindled, Dr. Quintero took a proactive approach by purchasing tracts of land in California, Florida, and Arizona outright, ensuring that the tradition of giving could continue. This year's donation marks the first real estate gift from Dr. Quintero, selected through a lottery of identified needy families, underscoring his commitment to making a difference in the lives of those he serves.
"It is a great honor to donate a tract of land and witness the transformation as families make it their new home," said Dr. Quintero. "Seeing the impact of these donations on families is a blessing, and I am committed to continuing this work, fostering the dream of homeownership for as many as possible."
Beyond this generous donation, Dr. Quintero has announced plans to develop affordable housing in California, Arizona, and Florida. His vision is to create opportunities for hard-working families to own homes at accessible prices, further addressing the critical need for affordable housing solutions in these States.
Dr. Quintero, also a dedicated mental health practitioner in California, has long been a champion for alleviating the burdens of hard-working families. His efforts extend beyond housing, with initiatives to provide food to over 60,000 families monthly through his church in California, demonstrating his comprehensive approach to community support.
This latest act of generosity by Dr. Norman Quintero not only highlights the critical issue of housing affordability but also sets a powerful example of how individual initiatives can make a substantial difference in the community. As Dr. Quintero continues to work towards his goal of affordable homeownership for all, his actions inspire hope and offer a tangible path to stability for families in need.
For more information, please contact:
Kerry Alvarado
714-716-5000
Kerry Alvarado
NQR, CORP
+1 714-716-5000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Dr. Norman Quintero Gifts Land to Families in Need Amidst Housing Crisis