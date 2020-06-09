Pastor Benny Hinn and Pastor Norman Quintero join forces again to help families in need.
Thousands of food boxes to be distributed
on this third consecutive week of giving and helping, we will continue to distribute the food in a drive-thru style to keep social distancing”ALISO VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NQR, CORP a California Non-for-Profit corporation, continues to help families in need in Southern California. Pastor Norman Quintero, CEO of NQR, CORP, and Senior Pastor of Iglesia Getsemaní, (Gethsemane) announced that over 12,000 families were served in the first two weeks of this free food distribution campaign. “Every family we have served is a vivid testimony of this unprecedented need of help,” said Pastor Quintero.
The first two weeks have been extraordinary, and we have given away over 12,000 boxes of food. NQR, CORP distributed food to families in need without any consideration besides blessing and has been helping families for months since the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
This Tuesday, June 9th, Pastor Benny Hinn will join Pastor Quintero at the new facilities of NQR, CORP, located at 41 Columbia Aliso Viejo, California, for the third consecutive week of food distribution. The event will be hosted from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm. The entire Southern California community is invited to this event.
Dr. Quintero noted, “on this third consecutive week of giving and helping, we will continue to distribute the food in a drive-thru style to keep social distancing and avoid exposing either volunteers or the families participating in this event.”
All distributions are free of charge and there are no requisites for participation. The entire community is welcome to attend this event, regardless of any consideration.
About Us:
NQR, CORP has served the community for over 20 years. Dr. Norman Quintero serves as Senior Pastor and CEO of this non-for-profit organization. Since the emergence of the COVID-19 crisis, NQR, CORP has distributed over one million pounds of food to families in need.
