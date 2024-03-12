Data Center Blade Server Market is anticipated to reach US$31.707 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.9%
The data center blade server market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from US$16.371 billion in 2022 to US$31.707 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the data center blade server market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$31.707 billion by 2029.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the data center blade server market during the forecasted period is the rising adoption of cloud computing technology. The rise of cloud computing technology adoptions, specifically the cluster computing and web hosting segments, have displayed a significant increase in growth in the market, further driving the growth of the data center blade server market during the forecasted period. This increases the demand for more storage space and improved connectivity around the world with its branches, vendors, and clients, providing businesses with opportunities for better accessibility and connectivity with their customers in the market. For instance, as per one of the largest cloud service providers in the market, Google, it was stated that an estimated 26% of the people were reported to use multiple public clouds in 2022, which was an increase from 21% in 2021. It was also stated that hybrid cloud usage has displayed an increase from 25% to 42.5%. Public cloud usage displayed an increase from 56% to 76% during 2021-2022. This increasing significance and growth of cloud computing adoption will drive the demand for improved data centers in the market, which include data center blade servers, which are known for using less physical space and energy and providing more power and storage capacities.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the data center blade server market during the forecasted period. For instance, as of January 2023, ManageEngine announced the launch of their new data centers in Canada that offered enhanced data security and privacy to regional customers. These data centers will allow customers in Canada to benefit from their enhanced data sovereignty, data residency, enhanced security, and improved ease of use and functionality, encouraging existing on-premise customers to switch to cloud computing.
The data center blade server market, based on function, is categorized into three types- web hosting, virtualization, and cluster computing. The demand for different kinds of data centers is driven by the increasing demand for data storage and the increasing adoption of cloud computing worldwide.
The data center blade server market, based on end-user, is categorized into three types- colocation providers, cloud providers, and enterprises. Based on the type of cloud requirement of the customers, the different types of data center blade servers will be sought after, which include colocation providers, cloud providers, and enterprises. This is driven by the increasing need for storage space and improved power management of data centers due to the increasing growth of data in the world.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the data center blade server market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market is the rising number of cloud computing users in the region. The growth is further driven by the increasing transition of individual devices into core clouds and network edges. For instance, as per the report created by Microsoft about cloud trends, 83% of those who use hybrid cloud and multi-cloud technologies reported an increase in revenue when compared to just 58% of the non-hybrid and non-cloud users in the market. This significance of cloud technologies in enterprises will boost the demand for cloud services in the market, further driving the growth of the regional data center blade server market during the forecast period.
The research includes several key players from the data center blade server market, such as Super Micro Computer, Inc., Intel Corporation, Dell Inc., Oracle Corporation, Hitachi Vantara LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., AVADirect Custom Computers, IBM, Lenovo, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.
The market analytics report segments the data center blade server market using the following criteria:
• By Function:
o Web Hosting
o Virtualization
o Cluster Computing
• By End-User:
o Colocation Providers
o Cloud Providers
o Enterprises
• By Geography:
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Super Micro Computer, Inc.
• Dell Inc.
• Intel Corporation
• Oracle Corporation
• Cisco Systems, Inc.
• Hitachi Vantara LLC
• IBM
• Lenovo
• AVADirect Custom Computers
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
