ESOMAR launches 20 Questions to Help Buyers of AI-Based Services for market research and insights
New material helps clients proactively vet artificial intelligence service providers and position themselves strategically for the future
The 20 questions are an important part of ESOMAR’s commitment to facilitate a positive evolution of AI within research, to support research insight professionals in harnessing AI.”BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global community for data, research and insights, today announced the launch of its 20 Questions to Help Buyers of AI-Based Services for market research and insights. This material has been produced by ESOMAR’s Professional Standards Committee (chaired by Judith Passingham), working with a team of industry experts in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and AI governance. It has been designed to support the activity of commissioning AI-based services within the market research and insights field.
— Ray Poynter, President, ESOMAR
Ray Poynter, President of ESOMAR and head of the organization’s AI Task Force said, “The 20 questions are an important part of ESOMAR’s commitment to facilitate a positive evolution of AI within research, to support research insight professionals in harnessing AI.”
20 Questions to Help Buyers of AI-Based Services is a checklist that uses the ESOMAR ‘questions’ format, intended to facilitate meaningful discussion and debate between suppliers and buyers, and is part of ESOMAR’s overall AI initiative. The aim of the material is to help practitioners and buyers ensure there is an appropriate level of transparency, that trust and confidence in the field are maintained, and that applicable privacy laws are respected. The intention is to promote fair, transparent, responsible and ethical usage of AI in research. From data privacy and security to transparency and accountability, the publication explores several considerations surrounding responsible AI adoption.
Three key areas within the scope of AI activity in research are addressed including:
- Use of AI tools in business processes: Focusing on AI tools developed outside the field of research, such as generalised business processes.
- Use of AI in research activities: Encompassing commercial research offerings, bespoke services, research product development, participant interaction methods, research operations, post-analysis, and proprietary syndicated datasets.
- Use of research data in third-party AI programs: Covering the utilisation of research data as AI "training data" by clients and commissioners of research programs.
The launch is supported with a number of related activities which discuss the rationale and context for the questions in more detail, and future plans for an ESOMAR page where AI providers can publish a link to their own answers to this discussion framework.
Joaquim Bretcha, Director General of ESOMAR said, "This material will further support the active progression of AI within our industry in both an ethical and a practical manner."
For more information please contact Xabier Palacio, xabier.palacio@esomar.org.
To download the guidance: https://esomar.org/20-questions-to-help-buyers-of-ai-based-services
To sign up for the launch WEBINAR on demand: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4528121/F247C0B8FD4F2F36C97B89670406B4E0?partnerref=website
To understand more about the 20 Questions to Help Buyers of AI-Based Services: https://esomar.org/20-questions-to-help-buyers-of-ai-based-services
To join ESOMAR: https://esomar.org/become-an-esomar-member
About ESOMAR
Since 1947, ESOMAR has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Reaching 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, we are a worldwide membership organisation that empowers insights professionals and businesses to unlock their potential on both the global and local stage, fostering connections, collaboration, growth and knowledge. Driven by our core values of inclusivity, caring, innovation and trust, we have led the industry through a rapidly evolving landscape for more than 75 years. We continue our commitment to raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, and promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers. www.esomar.org
