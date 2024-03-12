Modular Data Center Market is projected to surpass US$31.758 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.89%
The modular data center market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.89% from US$16.41 billion in 2022 to US$31.758 billion by 2029.
The modular data center market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.89% from US$16.41 billion in 2022 to US$31.758 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the modular data center market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.89% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$31.758 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
A modular data center is a power station that contains critical equipment such as servers and cooling to provide flexible power for different applications. The type of data center is pre-engineered which enables optimization of energy consumption within the data center including adaptable configuration. Growing demand for cloud computing is the primary driving force behind the modular data center market's rapid growth.
A modular data center (MDC) is a portable approach to deploying data center capacity. Modular data centers are prefabricated, pre-engineered, and standardized structures that hold network equipment and computer servers. They come with power and cooling infrastructure and can be installed wherever data capacity is required. Booming digitization and investment in data center infrastructure enhancements have propelled the overall market expansion.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, thereby increasing the modular data center market growth. In February 26, 2024, NTT DATA and Schneider Electric announced a collaboration to develop a modular data center for AI edge computing. On February 13, 2023, Amazon notified the Department of Defense (DoD) of the availability of its Modular Data Center (MDC). DoD agencies can easily establish AWS-managed modular data centers in regions with limited infrastructure thanks to AWS MDC. The AWS MDC is a self-contained, modular data center unit that can house racks of AWS Outposts or AWS Snow Family devices in an environmentally controlled physical enclosure.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/modular-data-center-market
The Modular data center market is based on type into two main categories namely pre-engineered and prefabricated data centers. Pre-engineered data centers are expected to grow at a significant rate as they provide benefits such as quicker deployment and lower costs due to standardized designs, scalability for changing IT needs, and consistent quality control from controlled manufacturing settings.
The Modular data center market, based on end-user is segmented into five main categories namely government, telecom, IT, BFSI, and other end users. The IT sector is poised to account for a considerable market share fuelled by favorable investments and initiatives to enhance data center establishment and cloud adoption.
The Modular data center market, based on organization size is segmented into two main categories namely small medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.
The Modular data center market, based on configuration is segmented into two main categories namely fully prefabricated data center, semi-fabricated data center, and all-in-one. Prefabricated data centers are preferred as they provide quicker deployment periods, reduced labor costs, and standardized designs for simpler maintenance. They are preassembled at the factory.
North America is anticipated to account for a significant share of the modular data center market due rise in cloud computing industries. The rapid growth of the cloud market in the region has been greatly aided by the early embrace of cutting-edge technologies like AI and ML. The strength of major cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Premier Enterprise Media Services further reinforces their dominance in the market.
The research includes coverage of PCX Corporation, Dell EMC, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Corporation (Sun Microsystems Inc.), Japanese telco KDDI (Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)), Cisco, Vertiv Holdings Co., IBM Corporation, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) are significant market players in the modular data center market.
The market analytics report segments the modular data center market as follows:
• By Type
o Pre-engineered
o Prefabricated
• By End-User
o Government
o Telecom
o IT
o BFSI
• By Organization-size
o Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
o Large Enterprises
• By Configuration
o Fully Prefabricated
o Semi Prefabricated
o All-in-one
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• PCX Corporation
• Dell EMC
• Microsoft Azure
• Oracle Corporation (Sun Microsystems Inc.)
• Japanese telco KDDI (Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ))
• Cisco
• Vertiv Holdings Co.
• IBM Corporation
• Fujitsu
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Explore More Reports:
• Data Center Infrastructure Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/data-center-infrastructure-market
• Data Center Rack Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/data-center-rack-market
• Data Center Security Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/data-center-security-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn