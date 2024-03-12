Dr. Yulian Aminov From Downtown Dental Is Presented With The 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award For Excellence In Service
EINPresswire.com/ -- ThreeBestRatedⓇ is always passionate about taking the best professional in an area to its residents so that they can support the local professionals in expanding their service while recommending only the best experts to the people who are looking for them. They use 50-Point Inspection for the evaluation which is particularly designed by its experts. Since the listing is constantly updated, the experts will have to perform diligently to appear in the listing. Dr. Yulian Aminov From Downtown Dental is one of the kind of dentist from Bridgeport, Connecticut who has given his heart & soul to serving people. This involvement has fetched him the 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award to recognize him as one of the best dentists in the region.
“I’m extremely grateful for this recognition. Having served my patients for over a decade now. It makes me feel proud about bringing the best smile on each of their faces. This is what satisfaction is about in a job. I want to serve people with the same enthusiasm for the rest of my life. Looking forward to more achievements!,” said Dr. Yulian upon receiving the award.
Distinctiveness Of Dr. Yulian Aminov!
Even though there are numerous dentists available in Bridgeport, Dr. Yulian Aminov stands out as the best dentist because of its eminence. He has been practicing for over a decade now, since he obtained his dental degree from the New York University College of Dentistry. His expertise in various treatment methodologies to keep the patient comfortable in the process and contribute to his/her well-being makes him the best choice for the people living in the region.
The moment you choose Dr. Yulian, he will become responsible for your smile and will always go above and beyond to make sure you have the brighter one. He is well-known for designing tailored procedures for each of his patients. Being able to communicate in languages like Farsi & Russian along with English is another perk of choosing him. The clinic is also vibrant and gives a range of specialized assistance that makes treatment more conservative, convenient, and efficient.
One of his clientele, Dylan Banocy wrote on Google Reviews, “Helped me while I was in excruciating pain, was very kind, knowledgeable and helped me with all the problems I have. I am now hiring him as my full time dentist. I highly recommend his services :)”
All on 4®, All on 6®, CBCT, Ceramic Crowns, Cosmetic Dentistry, Dental Bridges, Cleanings, Fillings, Dentures, Digital Impressions, Digital Radiography, E4D®, Emergency Treatment, Extractions, Implant Dentistry, Implant Restorations, Invisalign® & Night Guards are the treatments you can expect from Dr. Yulian Aminov. For your convenience, he also accepts insurances like Aetna, Ameritas, Coventry Health Care, Delta Dental, Dental Network of America, DenteMax, Guardian, MetLife, Principal Financial Group, Total Dental Administrators PPO & UnitedHealthCare.
Dr. Yulian Aminov
“I’m extremely grateful for this recognition. Having served my patients for over a decade now. It makes me feel proud about bringing the best smile on each of their faces. This is what satisfaction is about in a job. I want to serve people with the same enthusiasm for the rest of my life. Looking forward to more achievements!,” said Dr. Yulian upon receiving the award.
Distinctiveness Of Dr. Yulian Aminov!
Even though there are numerous dentists available in Bridgeport, Dr. Yulian Aminov stands out as the best dentist because of its eminence. He has been practicing for over a decade now, since he obtained his dental degree from the New York University College of Dentistry. His expertise in various treatment methodologies to keep the patient comfortable in the process and contribute to his/her well-being makes him the best choice for the people living in the region.
The moment you choose Dr. Yulian, he will become responsible for your smile and will always go above and beyond to make sure you have the brighter one. He is well-known for designing tailored procedures for each of his patients. Being able to communicate in languages like Farsi & Russian along with English is another perk of choosing him. The clinic is also vibrant and gives a range of specialized assistance that makes treatment more conservative, convenient, and efficient.
One of his clientele, Dylan Banocy wrote on Google Reviews, “Helped me while I was in excruciating pain, was very kind, knowledgeable and helped me with all the problems I have. I am now hiring him as my full time dentist. I highly recommend his services :)”
All on 4®, All on 6®, CBCT, Ceramic Crowns, Cosmetic Dentistry, Dental Bridges, Cleanings, Fillings, Dentures, Digital Impressions, Digital Radiography, E4D®, Emergency Treatment, Extractions, Implant Dentistry, Implant Restorations, Invisalign® & Night Guards are the treatments you can expect from Dr. Yulian Aminov. For your convenience, he also accepts insurances like Aetna, Ameritas, Coventry Health Care, Delta Dental, Dental Network of America, DenteMax, Guardian, MetLife, Principal Financial Group, Total Dental Administrators PPO & UnitedHealthCare.
Dr. Yulian Aminov
Downtown Dental
+1 203-367-0400
downtowndentalpc@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram