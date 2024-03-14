Marrakech’s first environmental Riad re-opens following an enhanced environmental refurbishment
Eco-friendly Hotel Riad Tizwa adds a new roof terrace, huge solar panels and romantic bedroom in preparation for new United Airlines Direct flight from NYC
Riad Tizwa Marrakech and Fes are two small luxury Riads or Hotels that exemplify the best of traditional Morocco architecture – with a modern elegant twist.”MARRAKECH, MOROCCO, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Marrakech) Multi award winning hotel Riad Tizwa recently re-launched following a pre-planned 3 month long refurbishment. The hotel, in the most elegant quarter of the medina, Dar El Bacha, re-opened its doors in time to host the team from the prestigious 1-54 Art Fair and on the announcement by United Airlines that they are to start a New York to Marrakech direct flight in 2024.
— Richard Bee
Riad Tizwa Marrakech originally opened in 2006 and very quickly became one of the must stay hotels in the Red City. The heady combination of environmental consciousness, being located in the most upmarket neighbourhood and an aesthetic which ensures every bedroom is unique and warm, made Riad Tizwa an instant hit with discerning travelers from around the globe.
This recent refurbishment introduced enhanced environmental features including state of the art solar panels and new sustainable local craft decorations - supporting Moroccan artisans, and also deepen the unique authentic aesthetic. The new bedroom on the ground floor is perhaps the most romantic in the riad – with both a walk-in shower and luxurious bath tub, and the new roof terrace, brings fresh stunning views across the medina adding to the relaxing and tranquil atmosphere.
In 2008, the hotel received the esteemed Clef Verte International eco-label and was amongst the first Riads in Morocco to achieve the sustainable business practice award.
Owners, brothers Richard and Daniel Bee decided to take their proven formula of Riad Tizwa Marrakech, to what is perhaps Morocco's most beautiful imperial city, Fes in 2007. Riad Tizwa Fes has only 9 rooms, but once again the brothers have managed to pull off their unique blend of traditional Moroccan architecture and modern comfort. Fes is often overlooked by visitors to Morocco, but to do so is to miss the rich architecture of a city with a history which stretches a thousand years and several dynasties.
Owner Richard Bee, says:
“Riad Tizwa Marrakech and Fes are two small luxury Riads or Hotels that exemplify the best of traditional Morocco architecture – with a modern elegant twist. Our Marrakech place is located in the elegant Dar El Bacha area of the Medina. It's one of the few hotels in Marrakech that has retained the beauty and authenticity of its original architecture with a full refurbishment rather than opt for a soulless rebuild. It’s next door to one of the King's Palace’s and the very sophisticated Bacha Coffee Marrakech in the Musée Des Confluences. The riads are tranquil, serene and relaxing which best describes their overall design aesthetic too. Riad Tizwa is committed to green tourism and we are proud to have completed a full and sympathetic refurbishment of the Marrakech location – as it’s such a precious gem of a place.”
Marrakech
The house has 7 double bedrooms, multiple roof top sitting and dining areas. It has its own hammam (traditional Arab bath/steam room). The four-sided roof terrace is ideal for al fresco dining and private sunbathing.
Derb Gueraba 26, Dar el Bacha. Medina, Marrakech
Telephone: + 212 (0)68 190 872 (Morocco)
Website: www.riadtizwa.com
email: riadtizwam@gmail.com
Instagram :@riadtizwa
Rates: start from 100 euros
Fes
The house has 6 large double bedrooms – 3 smaller doubles, a dining room and huge roof terrace is ideal for al fresco dining — and private sunbathing.
Derb Guebbas 15, Douh Batha. Medina, Fes
Telephone: + 212 (0)658 32 26 07 (Morocco)
Website: www.riadtizwa.com
email: riadtizwaf@gmail.com
Instagram: @riadtizwa
Rates: From 60 euros
United Airlines will become the only carrier to fly nonstop to Marrakech from the United States in October 2024, part of a larger international expansion from the airline.
The new route will launch on Oct. 24, United and operate from Newark Liberty International Airport. United will fly the route three times each week on a Boeing 767-300ER aircraft with 46 Polaris business class seats and 22 Premium Plus seats.
Currently, there are no other nonstop flights to Marrakech from the U.S. Tickets for the flight will go on sale later this year.
Daniel Bee
dbpr
+1 310-854-2834
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Riad Tizwa Marrakech