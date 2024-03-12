Lazer Logistics Acquires Boone Logistics Services, strengthening position as the leader in Supply Chain Yard Logistics
Now has over 700 locations and 5800 employees across 41 states and Canada
Our formula for success is simple, treat our employees right, and they will take care of our customers.”ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lazer Logistics, Inc. (“Lazer Logistics”), the leading provider of supply chain yard logistics, is excited to announce the acquisition of Boone Logistics Services, a respected player in the logistics and transportation sector. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Lazer Logistics' growth journey and underscores its commitment to optimizing throughput at key transition points across the supply chain.
The acquisition of Boone Logistics Services aligns with Lazer Logistics' mission to expand its service offerings, enhance operational efficiency, and drive sustainable growth. Boone Logistics Services brings to the table a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in optimizing logistics operations with their spotting, short-haul shuttling, and trailer leasing.
"We are thrilled to welcome Boone Logistics Services to the Lazer Logistics family," said Adam Newsome, CEO of Lazer Logistics. "This acquisition represents a strategic investment in our future and underscores our dedication to providing comprehensive supply chain solutions to our valued customers. By combining our strengths and resources, we will further strengthen our capabilities, drive innovation, and deliver superior value to our stakeholders."
Founded in 2015, Boone Logistics Services has built a reputation for its expertise in effective yard management, including location accuracy, driver attendance, and can-do responsiveness to customers’ changing needs. BLS’s commitment to reliability, efficiency, and customer satisfaction has earned it a loyal clientele and positioned it as a trusted partner in the industry.
"Lazer Logistics' acquisition of Boone Logistics Services presents an exciting opportunity for our team and our customers," said Mike Boone, Founder/CEO of Boone Logistics Services. "Lazer Logistics will provide our customers with expanded service offerings that align with their evolving needs. Lazer’s commitment to customer success and the values in which they operate align perfectly with how I built BLS and the commitment I made to our employees and customers."
Newsome added, "Lazer has expanded significantly by acquiring 11 companies in the past five years. Our priority is to guarantee a smooth transition and uninterrupted service for all customers. Our approach to achieving success is straightforward: by valuing our employees, they, in turn, look after our customers. Employees joining us through these acquisitions are essentially becoming part of a new family. As we progress with integrating our new customers, we're committed to enhancing their experience wherever possible. We will also introduce them to Lazer's range of additional offerings, which include shuttle services, gate operations, trailer rentals and leasing, as well as our eco-friendly electric vehicles designed for emission-free yard operations, drayage, yard management software, and more."
Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Lazer Logistics is North America’s leading provider of outsourced supply chain yard logistics. Their solutions include spotting, shuttling, trailer rental and leasing, gate management, drayage, YMS technology, and more. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Lazer Logistics operates North America’s largest fleet of outsourced electric spotters and is committed to helping customers achieve their corporate sustainability goals and the communities in which they serve. They simplify the complicated process of electrifying yard operations through a complete end-to-end, customizable solution, which includes buying, operating, and maintaining all EV vehicles and equipment and managing grant programs where applicable.
Lazer has operations in over 700 locations, more than 5,800 employees, and over 10,000 fleet assets. The Company runs over 9 million annual service hours for a diverse set of blue-chip customers across 41 U.S. states and Canadian territories. For more info, visit www.lazerlogistics.com. You can also follow Lazer Logistics on LinkedIn and Instagram.
Boone Logistics Services was founded in 2015 by Mike Boone, a pioneer in the yard management industry since 1996. Mike has played a leading role in increasing the sophistication of yard spotting over the past 25 years through advanced equipment, better training, and processes that boost yard efficiency.
Mike started BLS to create a dedicated yard spotting business that maintained the service of a mom-and-pop but operated on a scale that could meet the needs of any client, large or small.
