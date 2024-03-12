Photographer Maria Marriott Recognized At 2024 Women Behind The Lens Exhibition
Photographer Maria Marriott recognized as one of 2024's Women Behind The Lens by YJ Contemporary Gallery for her work documenting the American wild mustangs.
As an immigrant to this country, I strongly relate to what these wild horses mean in the American story - the quest for freedom, the perseverance through hardship, and the determination to survive.”ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the past several years, Brazilian-born photographer Maria Marriott has tracked and photographed America’s wild mustangs in the most remote regions of the Western United States. This month she was recognized by YJ Contemporary Art Gallery’s Women Behind The Lens Exhibition as one of seven photographers bringing fresh and innovative contributions to the fine art world.
YJ Contemporary Gallery recognizes the leading North American female photographers in recognition of Women’s History Month. This fourth annual exhibition honors the “exceptional photographic achievements of women” and “showcases various talented women from across North America, each bringing a distinct and captivating photographic style and genre to the forefront.”
Joining six other female photographers in the exhibition, Marriott showcased several new artworks, including her “Whispers of Freedom” image from the new art series McCullough Peaks Wild Horses.
In pursuit of her photographic craft, Marriott says, “I love telling stories, but have found that I can do it more effectively with images than with words. The stories behind my images of the American mustangs are compelling. We see them in their magnificence and also in their hardship. Although I’m an immigrant to this country, I strongly relate to what these wild horses have come to mean in the American story - the quest for freedom, the perseverance through hardship, and the determination to survive at all costs.”
According to the organizers of the Women Behind The Lens IV exhibition, “The exhibition promises a dynamic experience, seamlessly merging serenity and excitement through visually stunning and intellectually engaging images that unveil female photographers' remarkable vision and talent.” Viewers are invited to explore “the distinctive viewpoints of the individual female photographers participating in this event, appreciating and marveling at their profound insights into the beauty of the world around us.”
Seeking to change perceptions about the mustangs, Marriott says, “These images of the American wild horses are meant to bring attention to their beauty and their plight. Through my lens, I seek to foster an appreciation for the untamed wilderness, believing that the most persuasive form of advocacy can come through art.”
Marriott began honing her craft in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. But her artistic vision crystallized after moving to the United States when she found a way to combine her dual passions for horses and photography.
Through intimate and minimal compositions, Maria tells visual stories of the beauty and mystery of the wild. Her emotional images give viewers a window into a world that most do not know exists. She intends for these images to become visual narratives about the qualities that Americans value most - freedom, resilience, grit and perseverance.
Maria Marriott's growing body of work, both wild horse art and equine portraits, has previously been recognized internationally at the Prix De La Photography Paris, the Budapest International Photo Awards, the Tokyo International Foto Awards, the Black & White Spider Awards, and in several other international forums.
Her work has been showcased in various publications, including Cowboys & Indians, Calling All Horse Girls, 65 Degrees Carmel By The Sea, and other equestrian magazines in the U.S. and Australia.
Marriott’s hope is that her “work will help others feel a strong emotional connection to the American mustangs and the importance they have played in our nation’s history. Ultimately, this is what will help the most in efforts to preserve their freedom.”
About Maria Marriott
Maria Marriott is an award-winning equine photographer known for several wild horse photography series. Her work following and photographing wild mustangs across the Western states has allowed her a platform to bring attention to the pressing issues faced by the American wild horses. She works with several nonprofit organizations committed to the preservation and safety of mustangs and equine therapy.
