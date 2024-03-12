Royal & TV-Host Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe presents Awards with Andrea AJ Catsimatidis

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and Andrea AJ Catsimatidis present Hollywood award

The popular Hollywood based television host and German royal Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe presented Community Leadership, Empowered Women of the Year Award

It is an honor to celebrate excellence of others, make them smile, shine and award achievements! It is one of my favorite things to do as Television host in Hollywood. Very special moments i cherish!” — His Highness Dr. Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Toast to the Masters of Ceremony: Award Presenter and Television Host Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe presented two Awards to the distinguished honorees of the Luxury Gala 2024 with Oscars viewing party. He co-presented with his girlfriend Andrea AJ Catsimatidis on the stage of the Universal City Hilton in Hollywood, California, USA.

Prince Mario-Max commented enthusiastic: "Tonight, we celebrate excellence. We acknowledge the incredible achievements of those around us. But before we delve into the awards themselves, I want to take a moment to recognize the individuals who guide us through this special evening – the award presenters and our event hosts. And I am honored to have been selected to present two Awards myself!".

Award presenters are more than just name readers. They are the storytellers of the night. They bridge the gap between the nominees and the audience, breathing life into their achievements. A great presenter can evoke emotions, inspire awe, and remind us why these awards matter. They might share a personal anecdote about the nominee's work, inject a touch of humor, or deliver a heartfelt message. It's a delicate balance, and when done well, it elevates the entire evening.

Robert W. Cabell adds: ": The Awards presenters are the lifeblood of the ceremony. With wit, charm, and a steady hand, they keep the night flowing seamlessly and I want to congratulate Prince Mario-Max and Andrea AJ Catsimatidis . They handled the grand ceremony and its special moments with grace, spark engaging conversations, and ensure everyone feels welcome, included and celebrated. They are the invisible orchestra conductor, ensuring every element harmonizes to create a truly memorable experience for the Award winners!". Samira Kazemi the producer and event founder truly put on an outstanding event with more then 1000 happy celebrity guests, industry titans and artists.

A producer added: Last night, we were fortunate to have had Prince Mario-Max and his girlfriend AJ gracing the Hollywood stage. Their dedication, professionalism, and sheer talent are essential ingredients in making this night a success. Let's give them a round of applause for their contributions!

Now, let's get back to celebrating the stars of the night – the brilliant nominees and award winners! But let's never forget the amazing people who help us shine a spotlight on their achievements, the great team of Samiras Network, who produced this magical event.

Event Lineup

7:00 AM VENDOR SET UP CANNOT USE CIRCULAR PARKWAY – – –

7:00 AM RED CARPET INSTALL – BRING EXTRA EXTENSION CORDS – –

7:30 AM HAIR & MAKE UP ARRIVAL CLUB BALLROOM – DEJAVU – MAKEUP TEAM DESIGNERS – MYDREAMTV/AIDEN/MARVIN

7:30 AM HAIR & MAKE UP ARRIVAL BOARDROOM – N&N – MAKEUP TEAM RADHIKA/MICHELLESTEELE

7:30 AM HAIR & MAKE UP ARRIVAL BOARDROOM – GLOWDIGGERS – MAKEUP TEAM MICHELLESTEELE/EIKO

7:30 AM HAIR & MAKE UP ARRIVAL BOARDROOM – MICHAELVINCENT – MAKEUP TEAM RADHIKA/MICHELLESTEELE/EIKO

8:00 AM CHECK IN TEAM ARRIVES – EVERYONE CHECK BADGES FOR QR CODE EMAIL AND POST PICS/VIDS –

8:00 AM MODEL CHECK IN – – – –

8:15 AM BALLROOM SETUP – BRAND TAGS ON TABLES – –

9:00 AM VENDOR SET UP – BRAND TAGS ON EACH VENDOR BOOTH REFER TO MAP – WWW.LUXURYGALA.COM/LG2024-MAP CHECK FOR BIG MAP AT REGISTRATION DESK

9:00 AM WALKIE TALKIE PICK UP – – – –

9:00 AM SET UP SNACKS – – – –

9:00 AM FOGO DE CHAU SET UP – – – –

9:15 AM STAGE / TENT SET UP ALL AWARDEES RECEIVE A PERFUME – – –

9:15 AM (OUTSIDE) BALLROOM SETUP NO CARS CAN PARK – – –

9:30 AM WHITE STAGE UP – – – –

9:30 AM PULL UP BANNER SET UP – – – –

10:00 AM DAVID LOCKHART BAND SETUP – – – –

10:30 AM GRETA & GIRLS SET UP OUTSIDE – – –

10:30 AM PICK UP MICS, CAMERAS, SD CARD – – – –

10:30 AM FLOWER DELIVERY & SETUP PUT CANDLES IN FLOWERS – – –

11:00 AM DESCUPTA DRONE FILMS OUTSIDE/INSIDE – – –

11:00 AM PLACE MEDIA CARDS ON RED CARPET – – – –

11:30 AM HOST AND VIDEO TEAM / MEET UP AT RED CARPET – – – –

11:30 AM SECURITY CHECK IN – – – –

11:30 AM VENDOR INTERVIEWS – – – –

11:45 AM PICK UP FOOD FOR MODELS/MUA/TEAM FREDS GROUP – – –

12:00 PM MEDIA CHECK IN – – – –

12:15 PM SOUND CHECK – – – –

12:15 PM AWARDS SETUP ON LEFT OF STAGE FRONT OF TABLE #58 – – –

12:30 PM BEV MOORE RED CARPET – – – –

12:30 PM SET UP FOR PICS & INTERVIEWS VENDORS #48 A FTER EACH COMMERCIAL AWARDEES SHOULD BE BY THE STAGE – –

1:00 PM 8X10 SAMIRAS RED CARPET EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW JOSE AND OTHERS – – –

2:00 PM MAIN RED CARPET OPEN TO GUEST – – –

3:00 PM DAVID LOCKHART PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE #64 – –

3:00 PM SHAKAR REHATE FASHION SHOWS OUTSIDE – OUTSIDE BALLROOM –

3:00 PM INSIDE THE BALLROOM ON STAGE — – – – –

3:00 PM STAGE HOST / AV TEAM FOR LED IN BALLROOM CHECKTIMELINE – – – –

3:15 PM BALLROOM DOORS OPEN – – – – –

3:20 PM KAT KRAMER AWARD #50 MARTINAWEBSTER #50 “LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD”

3:30 PM SEPTIMUS THE GREAT PERFORMANCE #58 – – –

3:40 PM ALBERTO FRANCO PERFORMANCE #38 – – –

3:45 PM STAGE TEAM ARRIVE – – – – –

3:45 PM INTRO HOST INTRODUCTION – – – –

4:00 PM OSCARS STARTS – – – –

4:20 PM #1 – MELEEKA CLARY FILM/AWARD #43 LAWRENCEHILTONJACOBS #7 BEST ACTRESS “3 CORNERS OF DECEPTION”

4:40 PM WELCOME / AWARDS FRANCO WELCOME – CHARLIE LOWE – BEST NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

4:55 PM #2 – MIGUEL RODRIGUEZ FILM/AWARD #55 DAVID LOCKHART/ANALAWSON #64 “BEST INTERNATIONAL ACTOR/DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR”

5:15 PM #3 – BEV MOORE / ALBERTO FRANCO AWARD #39 JOHNOZUNA/MIKEPROVENZANO/RICHHENKELS #45 “TV PRODUCER OF THE YEAR”/BEST RADIO HOST/EXECUTIVE

5:35 PM #4 – GUDNI GUNDERSON / DANIEL SMITH FILM/AWARD #31 ROBERTLEESHACK/CYNTHIAROTHROCK #36 BEST PRODUCER OF THE YEAR/BEST DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

5:45 PM FIRST COURSE SERVED (WINE & SALAD) BALLROOM – – – –

6:00 PM MAIN COURSE SERVED BALLROOM – – – –

6:15 PM #5 – AIDEN BENI AWARD/FASHION #36 LERONZO BAVADI/ PRINCE MARIO MAX SCHAUMBURG LIPPE and AJ ANDREA CATSIMATIDIS #21 “BEST CREATIVE VISION FASHION DESIGNER”

6:35 PM #6 – DOUGLAS VERMEEREN / CRYSTAL SNOW FILM/AWARD #39 CYNTHIA ROTHROCK/ DON WILSON #36 BEST ACTOR – JACKKNIFE

7:00 PM #8 – GHAZI RAJJOUB / ZEINA RAJJOUB / TONY KHALEF AWARD #35 NATASHA ALAM/DALE A FAULKNER #50 “BEST CULINARY VISIONARY”

7:15 PM #9 – SIR EARL TOON AWARD/PERFORMANCE #44 NATASHA ALAM/DALE A FAULKNER #50 BEST SINGER, SONGWRITER & PRODUCER

7:30 PM RECOGNITIONS SENATOR AND DIGNITARIES – – – –

7:30 PM GROUP PHOTO TEAM – – – –

7:30 PM #7 – MAY LIU & DAISUKE TARUTANI FILM/AWARD #54 CYNTHIA ROTHROCK/ DON WILSON #36 “BEST ACTRESS/DIRECTOR/“BEST ACTOR/DIRECTOR”

7:35 PM #10 – FOGO DE CHAU AWARD #62 DENISE MEJIA/MERCY ALPERT #60 “CHOICE AWARD FOR DINING EXPERIENCE”

7:45 PM EIKO GUNDERSON FASHION SHOWS #31

Prince Mario-Max is a Hollywood Host, German Royal and Lawyer based in the USA. He looks up to hosts like John Travolta or Mario Lopez whom he has hosted with in Chicago at a charity event. He co-presented this Award with Andrea AJ Catsimatidis his girlfriend.

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and Andrea AJ Catsimatidis present Hollywood Award