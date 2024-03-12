Brisbane businesses are falling short on first aid readiness, finds My First Aid Course

Companies need first aid.

There is a concerning lack of awareness among local business owners about first aid training requirements in the workplace.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid a concerning lack of awareness among local business owners about first aid training requirements in the workplace, My First Aid Course's Managing Director, Mal Thompson, is taking action with a push for widespread education. Thompson's recent discussions with Brisbane's business community have unveiled a significant gap in understanding the obligations mandated by the Work Health and Safety Act, 2011, prompting a call for increased first aid preparedness.

Under Safe Work Australia’s 2019 Code of Practice, businesses are required to ensure that ‘workers and other persons are not exposed to health and safety risks arising from the business’, a mandate that includes ensuring effective first aid measures. Thompson highlighted the critical nature of this requirement, stating, "The Code of Practice is not just a guideline, but a vital tool to help businesses comply with WHS Regulation 42, which demands that all businesses comply by providing adequate first aid provisions.”

According to the code of practice, first aid requirements vary from workplace to workplace with the nature of the work playing a significant part in determining needs. SafeWork Australia has identified the most prevalent workplace injuries associated with hazards, which included manual tasks leading to overexertion, slips, and falls from working at heights or on uneven surfaces. Furthermore, SafeWork Australia found that mishaps involving machinery and equipment have significantly contributed to injuries within the construction industry.

WorkSafe Victoria launched a statewide safety compliance blitz in February 2024 after noting a significant number of construction workers sustaining injuries from falls at height. Such accidents can result in fractures, lacerations, concussion, and even fatalities, underscoring the need for timely first aid intervention.

“Irrespective of the type of workplace, business owners must acknowledge their responsibility to ensure the availability of adequate first aid kits and signage, as well as ensuring a sufficient number of workers are trained to administer first aid”

“At minimum, a reasonable number of workers should possess a current nationally recognised statement of attainment issued by a registered training organisation. Depending on the identified risks within the workplace, this may include all workers or additional training may also be necessary.” Thompson said.

“We aim to empower business owners and staff with the skills to respond confidently in medical emergencies and to help them meet the SafeWork guidelines” Thompson added.

