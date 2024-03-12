Wondercide's Countdown to Spring Contest Calls Outdoor Lovers to Share Photos Representing the Anticipation of Spring
Wondercide Asks: Who’s Ready for Spring?AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excited for Spring? It’s time for people and pets to come out and play the day away. It’s been a long minute, and everyone’s ready to roll…cue the garden gloves, hiking boots, and dog zoomies!
Celebrate this moment with a fun photo or video that shows the anticipation or excitement, either by human or pet, to be outside. It’s Wondercide’s #CountdownToSpring
Share a photo or video that captures the anticipation and excitement of spring, such as:
- The dog’s excitement when they see the leash or when they zoom out the door.
- Kids stir crazy inside during the winter, or planning springtime fun.
- Gardening gloves and trowel ready.
- Hiking gear waiting in the wings.
- Tuning up the lawnmower.
- Getting ready to go camping.
Anything goes.
Time the entry before the first day of spring, March 19th. Prizes total $1,500!
1. Share a photo or video representing anticipation of spring or the pet’s excitement. It can be so many things that share the joy of the season. Enter before March 19, 2024.
2. Include #CountdownToSpring
3. Tag @wondercide on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Or @wondercideatx on TikTok or enter online: https://www.wondercide.com/pages/countdowntospring.
Vote on the finalists starting March 20, 2024.
Wondercide will post 5 finalists on the social channels on March 20 and choose the winners considering likes and comments, so be sure to show the love for your favorites. Winners will be announced on or about March 26, 2024.
1 Grand prize winner gets over $1,100 worth of goodies:
Yeti soft side backpack cooler
Recess pickleball paddle set
Bogg bag
Baggu picnic blanket
Springer dog & me water bottle
JBL Outdoor speaker
Chuck it erratic dog ball
Lowe’s or Monrovia $100 gift card for your yard & garden
Wondercide Outdoor Pest Control refill starter kit
Wondercide Collar for dog or cat
Wondercide Flea & Tick Pets + Home spray 16 oz in Cedarwood, Rosemary, Lemongrass & Peppermint
Wondercide Insect Repellent in Cedarwood, Rosemary, Lemongrass & Peppermint
1 Runner up gets over $400 worth of goodies:
Bogg bag
Baggu picnic blanket
Springer dog & me water bottle
Wild One walk kit
Wondercide Outdoor Pest Control refill starter kit
Wondercide Flea & Tick Pets + Home spray 4 oz in Cedarwood, Rosemary, Lemongrass & Peppermint
Wondercide Insect Repellent in Cedarwood, Rosemary, Lemongrass & Peppermint
Learn more or enter online: Wondercide.com/CountdownToSpring
The countdown is on!
About Wondercide
As seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide is an Austin-based company that has protected 3 million families from bugs since 2009, and the ticker is still running! The company provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services. Wondercide’s pest protection lineup is safe around the whole family when used as directed and meets the same effectiveness standards required for conventional products, harnessing the power of nature to do the job.
As a Green America Gold Certified business for high standards in social and environmental impact, the company is woman-founded and driven by Fierce Love® to help you Protect Your Pack® – pets, family, homes, indoors and outdoors, and everything in between.
Products are available at Wondercide.com, Amazon, Chewy, and at select independent and national retailers in the USA, including PetSmart and Pet Supplies Plus. Come be part of our pack at Wondercide.com, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
Affiliate available through Amazon and for Wondercide.com through ShareASale or Aspire.
Melissa Watkins
AMSTERLAND
+1 804-402-5316
MelissaW@AMSTERLAND.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Wondercide's #CountdownToSpring Contest Grows the Love of the Season