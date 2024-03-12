Biomed Industries, Inc. announces the first Triple IGF-1/GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist NA-931 for the treatment of obesity
NA-931, an oral drug and the triple receptor agonist, reduces body weight up to 26% without muscle loss and less adverse events than existing treatments.
— Lloyd Tran, CEO
Biomed Industries, Inc., a leading biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce its latest breakthrough in obesity treatment with the unveiling of NA-931, a triple receptor agonist targeting IGF-1, GLP-1, and GIP hormones. Unlike current medications that focus solely on GLP-1 or a combination of GLP-1 and GIP, NA-931 represents a pioneering approach to weight loss therapy.
NA-931, designed for oral administration, is entering Phase 2B clinical trials in the upcoming months. Animal studies have demonstrated that treatment with NA-931 resulted in significant reductions in body weight up to 26% (p<0.0001), as well as reductions in plasma glucose and plasma triglycerides up to 23% and 34%, respectively (p<0.003 for each). NA-931 not only significantly reduces body fat but also preserves muscle mass. Furthermore, NA-931 exhibits a notable reduction in adverse events commonly associated with existing treatments.
In the triple action mechanism of NA-931, Insulin-like Growth Factor 1 (IGF-1) plays a pivotal role in fuel metabolism and regulation of body composition. Additionally, GIP and GLP‐1 have been shown to be effective for weight loss in non-diabetic patients with obesity when given as adjunctive therapy to diet and exercise. IGF-1 also contributes to modulating glucagon secretion by inhibiting the ability of low glucose concentration to stimulate glucagon expression and secretion.
Biomed will be presenting its research results at several upcoming international conferences: the 17th International Conference on Childhood Obesity & Nutrition in London, UK, from March 14-15, 2024; the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE) Annual Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, from May 9-11, 2024; and the American Diabetes Association in Orlando, Florida, USA, from June 21-24, 2024.
“Biomed has made a significant discovery regarding the synergistic actions of the three major growth hormone receptors and agonists, leading to the remarkable results of NA-931 for the treatment of obesity,” said Lloyd L. Tran, Chairman and CEO of Biomed Industries, Inc. He added, "This research, spanning over two decades, has yielded breakthroughs in various disease areas, including Alzheimer's Disease, ALS, Major Depressive Disorder, Obesity and Rare Diseases. This innovative platform holds promise for developing novel therapies for neurological and metabolic diseases, for which there are currently no viable treatments."
About Biomed Industries, Inc.:
Biomed Industries, Inc. is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel drug therapeutics to address unmet medical needs. The company's research team has developed a new platform of drugs targeting Alzheimer's disease, ALS, Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Diabetes, Obesity, Metabolic dysfunction-associated Steatohepatitis (MASH), and rare diseases, including Rett Syndrome and Fragile X.
For further information, please visit Biomed Industries' official website: https://www.biomedind.com
