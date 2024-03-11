Paulina Brandberg takes part in UN session focusing on economic empowerment

SWEDEN, March 11 - On 10–16 March, Minister for Gender Equality Paulina Brandberg is taking part in the 68th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68), also known as the UN women’s commission, in New York. The theme of this year’s session is combating poverty and how institutions and financing can be strengthened from a gender equality perspective. Ms Brandberg is also hosting the activities arranged by the Nordic Council of Ministers, of which Sweden is holding the Presidency in 2024. Ms Brandberg will hold two policy speeches: Sweden’s policy speech and a policy speech for an LGBTI Core Group that includes Sweden.

As holder of the Presidency of the Nordic Council of Ministers, Sweden will also host a number of Nordic events on the theme of economic empowerment.

“I’m glad that economic empowerment is being addressed at this year’s UN women’s commission session. Improving women’s economic rights and opportunities, both within Sweden and internationally, is an issue that’s important for gender equality and a priority for the Swedish Government. It’s also very positive that efforts to improve LGBTIQ people’s rights are being highlighted during this session,” says Ms Brandberg, who is leading the Swedish delegation at the high-level meeting.

In addition to Ms Brandberg, the delegation consists of representatives of civil society, government agencies, the Government Offices and the Riksdag.

Two policy speeches

Ms Brandberg will hold Sweden’s policy speech in the General Assembly and a policy speech for a collection of countries that are like-minded on promoting the equal rights of LGBTIQ people. Ms Brandberg will also take part in several side events and a series of bilateral meetings.

CSW68 is being livestreamed and can be viewed here.