VSP news release 24B4001430 - disregard previous release with this case number, it contained a typo

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B4001430

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson                         

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-West Rutland                  

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

 

DATE/TIME: 3-8-2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pearl Street, Rutland VT

 

 

ACCUSED: Katelyn Sawyer                                               

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT

VIOLATION: Possession of cocaine, contempt of court

 

ACCUSED: Louis A. Ross II

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT

VIOLATION: Possession of cocaine

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On 3-8-2024 Vermont State Police were executing a search warrant at a residence on Pearl Street in Rutland VT.  VSP encountered 2 people (identified as Katelyn Sawyer and Louis Ross) outside this residence.  They were both found to be in possession of a misdemeanor amount of cocaine.  Additionally, Katelyn Sawyer was on conditions of release from Rutland Criminal Court and was found in to be in violation of these conditions.  On 3-11-2024 both were cited for these offenses. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4-8-24 10 AM           

COURT: Rutland Criminal

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

