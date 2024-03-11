VSP news release 24B4001430 - disregard previous release with this case number, it contained a typo

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4001430

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-West Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: 3-8-2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pearl Street, Rutland VT

ACCUSED: Katelyn Sawyer

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT

VIOLATION: Possession of cocaine, contempt of court

ACCUSED: Louis A. Ross II

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT

VIOLATION: Possession of cocaine

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3-8-2024 Vermont State Police were executing a search warrant at a residence on Pearl Street in Rutland VT. VSP encountered 2 people (identified as Katelyn Sawyer and Louis Ross) outside this residence. They were both found to be in possession of a misdemeanor amount of cocaine. Additionally, Katelyn Sawyer was on conditions of release from Rutland Criminal Court and was found in to be in violation of these conditions. On 3-11-2024 both were cited for these offenses.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4-8-24 10 AM

COURT: Rutland Criminal

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

