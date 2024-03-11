VSP news release 24B4001430 - disregard previous release with this case number, it contained a typo
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4001430
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-West Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: 3-8-2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pearl Street, Rutland VT
ACCUSED: Katelyn Sawyer
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT
VIOLATION: Possession of cocaine, contempt of court
ACCUSED: Louis A. Ross II
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT
VIOLATION: Possession of cocaine
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 3-8-2024 Vermont State Police were executing a search warrant at a residence on Pearl Street in Rutland VT. VSP encountered 2 people (identified as Katelyn Sawyer and Louis Ross) outside this residence. They were both found to be in possession of a misdemeanor amount of cocaine. Additionally, Katelyn Sawyer was on conditions of release from Rutland Criminal Court and was found in to be in violation of these conditions. On 3-11-2024 both were cited for these offenses.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4-8-24 10 AM
COURT: Rutland Criminal
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
