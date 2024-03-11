Basic Handgun course to be hosted at the Farragut Shooting Range Center on April 6

There are only 20 spots available in the class. The spots will fill quickly, so sign up now! Registration is required and can be completed at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/210571 or by scanning the QR code in the flyer above.

The cost of the class is $20, which covers personalized instruction from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Payment can be made online or by cash or check at the door. Must be 18 years or older to participate.

The class will cover:

Handgun types,

Terms and definitions,

Safe handling,

Sight alignment,

Gun cleaning,

Recreational shooting,

Live fire

And more!

This class is part of our “Hunting and Shooting Sport Skills” classes. Class offerings vary widely, but can include specialized skills courses such as Introduction to Youth Archery on April 16, Basic Shotgun on April 27, and more. Check here for current and future class offerings.

We want you to feel equipped and be successful in your hunting and shooting endeavors!

For more information or if you have questions about the Basic Handgun course, please contact the Farragut Shooting Range Center Range Master, Cory Blanchard at cory.blanchard@idfg.idaho.gov or at (208) 683-1499.

You can also follow the Panhandle Region Facebook page to get regular news and updates.