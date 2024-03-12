MingsBings Announces Costco Launch
Iron Chef Ming Tsai’s frozen handhelds are rolling out in over 50 Bay Area Costco wholesale locationsBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MingsBings, Iron Chef Ming Tsai’s better-for-you frozen handhelds, will be rolling out on shelves at over 50 Bay Area Costco wholesale locations, starting on March 15, 2024.
MingsBings, the first commercially produced Bing in the United States, was founded in 2020 by James Beard award-winner, Chef Ming Tsai, a pioneer of East meets West cuisine. The line of better-for-you, food allergen-friendly pockets has quickly gained traction in both retail and foodservice channels with placements in major retailers across the United States, as well as top concession locations like Fenway Park and Hard Rock Stadium, and premier colleges and universities.
“We are extremely excited to launch our Meat-Filled Cheeseburger Bings at Costco in the Bay Area,” said Iron Chef Ming Tsai, Founder of MingsBings. “We were able to develop our better-for-you line with the team at Costco based on consumer demand, so launching on shelves is really special. With Costco as our new commercial partner, we are able to bring better-for-you frozen options to more freezers in the Bay Area.”
To celebrate the expansion of MingsBings at Costco in the Bay Area, MingsBings will be sampling the Meat-Filled Cheeseburger Bing and additional flavors including Ham & Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, and Southwest Taco at the following Bay Area Costco locations:
San Jose Sampling
2201 Senter RD, San Jose, CA 95112
Dates: March 20th - 22nd, open to close
San Jose Sampling
1709 Automation Pkwy, San Jose, CA 95131
Dates: March 23rd - 25th, open to close
MingsBings Meat-Filled Cheeseburger Bings are available for purchase at Costco in 6 packs, priced at $13.99, providing an affordable value for the brand’s high-protein, veggie-forward, gluten- and nut-free, allergen-friendly freezer option.
Customers can visit MingsBings’ store locator at mingsbings.com/grocery to find MingsBings products near them. To learn more, please visit mingsbings.com and follow MingsBings on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok at @mingsbings.
Brianna Rios
The Chatter Club
+1 303-519-0883
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok