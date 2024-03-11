TRAFFIC ADVISORY: MPD Women’s Conference

On Wednesday, March 13 through Friday, March 15, 2024, the MPD Women’s Conference will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures motorists should take into consideration:

The following street will be closed to vehicle traffic on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, Thursday, March 14, 2024, and Friday, March 15, 2024, from 0600 hours to 1800 hours each day:

L Street, NW from 7th Street to 9th Street, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Thursday, March 14, 2024,

from 0600 hours to 1800 hours:

Westside of 7th Street, NW between Mt. Vernon Place and M Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.