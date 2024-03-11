Submit Release
MPD Arrests Gunman Who Shot at MPD Officers

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District have arrested a man who shot at officers on Friday, November 3, 2023, in the 3400 block of 13th Place, Southeast.

 

At approximately 8:33 p.m., three members of the Seventh District responded to the 3400 block of 13th Place, Southeast, for a report of sounds of gunshots. Upon the officers’ arrival, the suspect fired several shots at them. Three officers returned fire. The suspect fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.

 

On Sunday, March 10, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, Seventh District officers arrested 32-year-old Walter Harrison, of Waldorf, MD. He was charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer while Armed (Gun).

 

CCN: 23181157

