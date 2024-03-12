Loris Receives 2024 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Award
Loris CQA Honored for Exceptional Innovation
Quality assurance is changing from a rigid, ‘check the box’ mentality to one that where organizations use QA to better understand their customer experience and uncover the key to new business growth.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loris announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Loris CQA as a 2024 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner.
— Ronen Ben Ari, Head of Product, Loris
Loris CQA (Conversational Quality Assurance) uses proven AI and machine learning capabilities to automate manual quality assurance (QA) processes and drive actionable improvements for customer service teams. By analyzing 100% of conversations, Loris identifies the interactions that had the greatest impact on customer experience – without the need to pour over transcripts or recordings. This significantly reduces the time and effort needed for quality management processes, giving QA managers and agent team leads more time for agent mentoring and meaningful coaching while also unlocking potential new revenue streams.
“The QA market is rapidly changing – from a rigid, ‘check the box’ type of process to one that enables organizations to use QA to better understand their customer experience. AI is an enabler in this, and the fact that CQA can automate many previously manual tasks is great for organizational efficiency. But it’s also a mindshift from seeing customer service processes as part of a cost center, to an opportunity to find amazing insights and uncover the key to new business growth. The entire Loris team truly appreciates this award as a validation of both our approach and the change in the market,” added Ronen Ben Ari, Head of Product at Loris.
The 2024 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.
“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Loris with a 2024 Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Its Loris CQA solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from Loris in 2024 and beyond.”
About Loris
Loris unlocks a world of insight for CX leaders, using our AI-powered conversational intelligence platform to extract value from every customer interaction. The combination of real-time analytics and a library of proven AI models detect emerging issues before they impact the brand and expose gaps in the customer journey that reduce satisfaction and increase costs. Loris covers the complete customer experience lifecycle, giving organizations everything they need to understand customer issues, monitor agent performance, and take action to continuously improve. Loris turns customer conversations into each company’s most valuable resource. Ready for a smarter approach to CX? Start at Loris.ai.
TMC’s CUSTOMER Magazine
TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry’s new, definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. Please visit http://customer.tmcnet.com for more information.
Ciaran Doyle
Loris.ai
ciaran@loris.ai
