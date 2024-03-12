Submit Release
Tenovi to Unveil Remote Therapeutic Monitoring Medication Adherence Innovation at HIMSS 2024

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES , March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tenovi, a pioneer in seamless remote health solutions, will unveil its remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) innovation today at the HIMSS 2024 Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, March 11-15, 2024.

The company's announcement details an innovative solution that aims to improve patient medication adherence by integrating the Tenovi Cellular Gateway data aggregation platform with a patent-pending medication adherence device. This will enable healthcare providers to better track and support patients following a prescribed medication regimen.

While details are limited before the unveiling, Tenovi has assured that their new RTM solution will be "a major improvement to existing med adherence solutions" in remote therapeutic monitoring. By leveraging their proven cellular and cellular-connected device ecosystem, the device automatically transfers medication adherence data without requiring any tech know-how or intervention from the patient.

"To drive scalable RTM med adherence programs, we need to provide a patient experience that is identical to the current standard of care, just smarter," said Dr. Nizan Friedman, Founder and CEO of Tenovi. "Our new device will deliver a frictionless experience for patients, providers, and care management companies."

Tenovi has scheduled exclusive product demos and private briefings at Booth #781 throughout HIMSS 2024 from March 11-15, 2024, in Orlando.

Remote patient monitoring, chronic care, and telehealth companies are encouraged to reserve a spot for an exclusive demo to be among the first to experience this pioneering patient adherence solution first-hand.

About Tenovi

Tenovi is a data aggregation and automation platform that connects medical device manufacturers with remote patient monitoring companies. It provides a growing number of medical device point solutions that connect with its proprietary cellular gateway to automate the transfer of patient vitals. Tenovi's API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable seamless deployment of remote patient monitoring programs.

