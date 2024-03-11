CHARITY HAIRCUT EVENT LOOKS TO BREAK WORLD RECORD FOR HAIR DONATIONS AT BROADWAY PIER
San Diego-based The Longhairs bring thousands together to help Children with Hair Loss.SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What: The Longhairs, a renowned men's grooming brand, are hosting The Great Cut on Saturday, March 16. Thousands will join co-founders Chris Healy and Lindsay Barto at San Diego’s Broadway Pier for a joy-filled hair-cutting party that stretches the length of a football field in the hopes of breaking the previous World Record for the most hair donated to charity in 24 hours.
Where: Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier, 1000 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101.
Who: Chris and Lindsay plan one final hair flip before they shear off the very feature that defines their brand to support children who experience medical hair loss from cancer, alopecia, burns, and other medical issues. Chris will get a buzz cut and donate more than 2 feet of hair, and Lindsay will cut at least 14 inches.
The Great Cut is open to anyone able to cut at least 8 inches or more of hair.
Children who’ve received wigs from CWHL will be there to cheer on and thank participants.
Stylists & barbers who are volunteering their time for haircuts.
The hair party also features musicians, food, and local vendors.
Musician Jefferson Jay will emcee the event with opening remarks at 10 AM.
When: Saturday, March 16, 2024 - 8:30 AM - 10:00 PM
8:30 - Doors open
10:00 AM - Emcee Open
10:50 AM - Special announcement
Noon - Lindsay Barto’s haircut
5:15 PM - Chris Healy’s haircut
8:30 PM - World Record Announcement
Why: All hair donations from the day will support the nonprofit group Children With Hair Loss (CWHL), a foundation providing wigs free of cost to 600+ children nationwide each year.
To pre-register, visit https://thegreatcut.us/. If you cannot attend but would still like to donate hair, all donations must arrive at this address by March 14, 2024:
The Great Cut
c/o The Longhairs
2127 Olympic Parkway Ste 1006-353
Chula Vista, CA 91915-1361
Background:
The Longhairs began as a company with innovative hair ties for men. After famously securing a deal with Shark Tanks' Mark Cuban, the company grew into a global community for men with long hair. They provide suitable products for long hair while challenging stereotypes of men sporting long hair. Charitable giving is central to its mission. The Great Cut exemplifies their commitment to children who can't grow hair due to medical issues.
Media Content
Advance interviews are available with Lindsay Barto and Chris Healy. To schedule, contact Sheila Jaskot 301-404-0257 sheila@lauraevansmedia.com or Jennifer Davis, 703-946-9343 or jennifer@lauraevansmedia.com
Videos and photos are available in the Media Kit and The Longhairs Instagram.
Sheila Jaskot
Laura Evans Media
+1 301-404-0257
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram