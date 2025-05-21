Italian Conductor Hosts 'Opera Unbound: A Sunset Serenade' at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Opera Italiana is in the Air, a unique outdoor global concert series, returns to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool with Opera Unbound: A Sunset Serenade on Sunday, June 15 at 6:30 PM. Founded by Italian conductor Maestro Alvise Casellati, Opera Italiana has introduced new audiences to high quality performances in iconic public spaces. Opera Italiana is in the Air is made possible by: Intesa Sanpaolo, Ferrero, the National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) and Limak with the patronage of the Italian Embassy and the Foundation for Italian Art and Culture.

Innovative Italian conductor returns to DC on a mission to bring opera to unexpected places–from outdoor stages to TikTok

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opera Italiana is in the Air, a unique outdoor global concert series, returns to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool with Opera Unbound: A Sunset Serenade on Sunday, June 15 at 6:30 PM. The free, open-air concert invites audiences of all ages to experience the beauty of Italian opera in an iconic, welcoming setting - far different from the fancy gilded concert halls where it’s normally showcased. Timed for Father’s Day weekend, the event reimagines opera as a shared celebration — perfect for families, date night, passing tourists, and anyone opera-curious.Founded by Italian conductor Maestro Alvise Casellati, Opera Italiana has introduced new audiences to high quality performances in iconic public spaces, such as the Lincoln Memorial, Central Park, New York, Bayfront Park Amphitheater, Miami, Sforza Castle, Milan, Villa Borghese, Rome, and Galleria Umberto I in Naples. Casellati aims to make opera accessible to all while inspiring and connecting new and diverse audiences and artists.Now in its fourth Lincoln Memorial appearance, the 2025 performance will feature classic arias including Nessun Dorma and famous arias and pop works performed by internationally celebrated artists:- Leah Hawkins, soprano, who has captivated audiences at the Metropolitan Opera and Washington National Opera. She is a former Cafritz Young Artist and the 2024 recipient of the Met's prestigious Beverly Sills Artist Award.- Murat Karahan, tenor, an internationally acclaimed performer with leading roles at Vienna State Opera, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Arena di Verona, and other European opera houses.TikTok Challenge Brings a New Voice to the National MallCasellati’s efforts are helping people find new relevance with younger audiences - something that’s happening online too. The hashtag #OperaTok has racked up 55M+ views on TikTok. So this year Maestro Casellati is launching the #DCOperaChallenge - inviting aspiring vocalists to post a one-minute performance of themselves singing opera by May 27. One winner will be selected to travel to Washington, D.C., and sing the U.S. National Anthem live at Opera Italiana is in the Air’s June 15th concert, with a $1,000 travel reimbursement provided.“Our concerts bring opera to the community at large in unusual spaces,” says Casellati. “Now, thanks to social media, Opera has a new voice. For the first time, we created a TikTok challenge that provides a once-in-a-lifetime chance for a big unknown talent to debut on one of the most iconic stages in America.”Special Performance at Children’s National HospitalAs part of the weekend’s programming and Casellati’s mission to widen the reach of opera, Opera Italiana is in the Air will also be a special guest of Children’s National Hospital for a private performance on Friday, June 13, highlighting the healing power of music to uplift and heal."Opera Italiana’s dedication to sharing high-quality opera with diverse audiences was especially meaningful in our setting, where children and their families are navigating some of life’s most challenging moments,” said Dana Kristina-Joi Morgan, Performance Coordinator at Children’s National Hospital referring to a concert presented last year. “The presence of such world-class artistry transformed a typical day into something extraordinary, offering comfort, distraction, and a touch of magic to those who need it most.”In 2023, UNESCO recognized Italian opera singing as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, underscoring its enduring cultural value. That same spirit drives Opera Italiana is in the Air: bringing this timeless art form into public spaces to inspire new audiences and keep opera vibrant for future generations.Lincoln Memorial Event DetailsWhen: Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 6:30 PMWhere: Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, National Mall, Washington, D.C.What to Bring: Admission is free. No tickets or dress code required. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, or lawn chairs and picnics for comfortable seating.ABOUT: Founded by Alvise Casellati, Opera Italiana is in the Air is a public initiative dedicated to celebrating Italian opera while reimagining its role in contemporary culture. With an emphasis on openness and artistic excellence, it promotes the idea that opera is part of everyday life, accessible to anyone, anywhere.WEBSITE: www.operaitalianaisintheair.com #OperaItalianaIsInTheAir #OperaItaliana #AlviseCasellati #NationalMall #LincolnMemorial #thingstodoindc #freeindcMEDIA CONTACT: Sheila Jaskot, Laura Evans Media, sheila@lauraevansmedia.comMADE POSSIBLE BY: Intesa Sanpaolo, Ferrero, the National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) and Limak with the patronage of the Italian Embassy and the Foundation for Italian Art and Culture.

