PROJECT ENDO IN COLLABORATION WITH MAYO CLINIC LAUNCHES THE THINK ENDO CAMPAIGN TO REDUCE ENDOMETRIOSIS DIAGNOSTIC DELAY

Think Endo is the first initiative to combine evidence-based clinical resources, continuing medical education (CME), and powerful storytelling to equip healthcare providers to recognize symptoms sooner and respond more effectively.

New First of Its Kind Initiative Aims to Help Healthcare Providers Recognize Endometriosis Sooner

For far too long, people with endometriosis have been dismissed or told their pain is normal. With Think Endo, we’re giving providers the tools to recognize it early. This can truly change lives.” — Shannon Cohn

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Endo , in collaboration with Mayo Clinic, today announced the launch of Think Endo - the first-ever campaign to educate front-line providers, aimed at reducing the average 8–10 year delay in diagnosing endometriosis.Endometriosis affects 1 in 10 women—an estimated 200 million worldwide—yet is often misdiagnosed or symptoms are dismissed or minimized. Think Endo is the first initiative to combine evidence-based clinical resources, continuing medical education (CME), and powerful storytelling to equip healthcare providers to recognize symptoms sooner and respond more effectively.The campaign’s digital hub, www.ThinkEndo.org , offers front-line providers a free digital toolkit that includes:- A CME-accredited learning module developed in collaboration with Mayo Clinic- Downloadable reference guides and symptom checklists- Educational materials for patients and families- Exclusive access to PBS documentary Below the Belt , directed by Project Endo Founder Shannon Cohn and executive produced by Hillary Rodham Clinton, Senator Orrin Hatch, Rosario Dawson, Corinne Foxx, and Mae Whitman.“For far too long, people with endometriosis have been dismissed or told their pain is normal,” said Shannon Cohn. “With Think Endo, we’re giving providers the tools to recognize it early. This can truly change lives because we know early diagnosis is critical. This campaign ensures more providers are prepared to recognize symptoms and respond quickly and compassionately."Think Endo specifically targets the healthcare professionals most likely to encounter early symptoms: pediatricians, school nurses, primary care providers, urgent care staff, and emergency room clinicians.“Storytelling can spark empathy and change systems,” said Rosario Dawson. “Below the Belt reveals what so many endure in silence, and Think Endo makes that story a catalyst for better care.”“I spent years searching for answers,” said Corinne Foxx. “Think Endo is the resource I wish existed back then and it’s vital for the millions still waiting to be heard.”“As an athlete, I’ve learned to listen to my body, but that didn’t mean doctors did. I lived with undiagnosed endometriosis for years while pushing through pain no one could explain,” said Brittany Brown, Olympic medalist sprinter. “Think Endo is the kind of campaign that can change that. It brings visibility, credibility, and urgency to a disease that’s too often ignored, especially for young women and girls who are taught to push through pain.”Learn more or access the toolkit at www.thinkendo.org About Project Endo: Project Endo is a health education and advocacy organization working to improve endometriosis care through storytelling, policy, and strategic partnerships. Learn more at www.projectendo.org About Mayo Clinic: Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.