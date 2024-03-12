X-Roads Technology Partners Announces Collaboration with Growth-Drive for Growth-Driven Exit Planning(TM) Services

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in offering enhanced value and strategic guidance to businesses.

MADEIRA PARK, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- X-Roads Technology Partners, a leading provider of business management solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Growth-Drive, the premier business advising platform, to incorporate the Growth-Drive methodology and software into its Growth-Driven Exit Planning(TM) services. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in offering enhanced value and strategic guidance to businesses.

Growth-Drive, recognized as the #1 business advising platform, offers a comprehensive suite of tools, training, and resources crucial for client engagement and business transformation. The platform is known for its flagship product, the CLARITY™ Strategic Capacity Analysis, a groundbreaking technology that provides in-depth insights into a business’ growth potential and strategic capacity.

This collaboration will enable X-Roads Technology Partners to leverage Growth-Drive's advanced tools and methodologies, including the Growth-Drive Playbook and the extensive training programs offered by the platform. These resources are designed to empower advisors with the skills and knowledge necessary to drive business profits and shareholder value, a core aspect of X-Roads Technology Partners' service offerings.

"We are excited to collaborate with Growth-Drive and integrate their cutting-edge technology and proven strategies into our services," said Gerry Lalonde, President, X-Roads Technology Partners. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing transformative exit planning solutions that deliver tangible results and strategic growth for our clients."

"Gerry Lalonde and X-Road Technology Partners epitomize the high level of experience and expertise that Growth-Drive supports” said George Sandmann, CEO, Growth-Drive Holdings LLC. “As a peer with client CEO's, X-Road leverages our training, technology and support to deliver client wins by increasing strategic capacity, resulting in growing profits and transferable equity value. We are pleased to have been selected as the platform on which Growth-Driven Exit Planning(TM) services are being delivered.” Sandmann added “Gerry and his colleagues benefit from a proven process to create predictable cash flow, growth and value."

Growth-Drive's commitment to lifelong learning, net giving, and transformative approaches resonates with X-Roads Technology Partners' mission to deliver exceptional service and value. The collaboration promises to enhance the exit planning process with data-driven strategies, making businesses best-in-class in their respective industries.

With X-Roads Technology Partners and Growth-Drive’s collaboration, business owners can now navigate the complexities of exit planning with a clear, strategic path that benefits their operations today and secures their legacy for tomorrow. As a bonus, X-Roads Technology Partners provides free access to the Growth-Drive assessment tool that provides business owners with an initial picture of the health of their business and how it compares to best-in-class companies. You can get access it at, X-Roads Assessment.

About X-Roads Technology Partners

X-Roads Technology Partners Inc. is a Business Management consulting firm that focuses on helping clients achieve their business objectives through the delivery of high-leverage Business Management Solutions.

For more information about Growth-Driven Exit Planning(TM) and other services offered by X-Roads Technology Partners, please contact:

Gerry Lalonde

X-Roads Technology Partners Inc.

+1 (604)-741-5149

support@xrtp.com

About Growth-Drive

Growth-Drive offers the leading business advising platform with a mission to empower advisors with the best training, tools, and support. The platform is widely used by management consultants, business coaches, CPA business advisors, M&A professionals, exit planners, and fractional CFOs.

For more information about Growth-Drive and the CLARITY™ Strategic Capacity Analysis, please contact:

George Sandmann, Founder & CEO

Growth-Drive

+1 (843) 284-7878

george@growth-drive.com

