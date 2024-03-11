One Month Left to Apply: Survivors Receive More than $41.9 Million to Date

LANSING, Mich. – Survivors of the Aug. 24-26, 2023, severe storms, tornadoes and flooding in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties have just one month left to apply for federal assistance. The deadline to apply with FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration is Monday, April 8, 2024.

As of March 8, FEMA and SBA have provided more than $41.9 million to those who have applied.

Here is a snapshot of FEMA disaster assistance to date:

More than 43,800 households have been approved for FEMA grant funding totaling more than $40.7 million including:

More than $32.7 million in housing grants, including short-term rental assistance and home-repair costs.

in housing grants, including short-term rental assistance and home-repair costs. More than $8 million for other essential disaster-related needs, such as expenses related to medical, dental and lost personal possessions.

More than 25,000 home inspections have been completed.

SBA has received 2,008 applicants for low-interest disaster loans and has approved 52 home loans totaling $1,197,100.

Two SBA Business Recovery Centers are currently open in Monroe (Monroe County) and Taylor (Wayne County South East).

In addition to the FEMA and SBA assistance, as of March 4, the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) has awarded more than $2.4 million to 16 applicants across the state whose homes or property were damaged in the Aug. 24-26, 2023, storms.

Participating in the NFIP can save thousands of dollars. An inch of floodwater per 1,000 square feet can cost about $10,000 to repair. Yet, most private insurance companies do not cover flood damage. Learn more about flood insurance at FloodSmart.gov.

FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) crews are currently out in the field, visiting homes, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in affected areas to help residents register for assistance, identify, and address immediate and emerging needs, and make referrals to other local, state, and voluntary agencies for additional support.

To date, DSA crews have visited more than 23,200 homes and interacted with more than 6,000 survivors. They have also visited more than 500 businesses, and more than 800 community locations.

Disaster Recovery Centers are currently open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday (closed Sundays).

Three centers are open until further notice:

Chesterfield (Macomb County)

Taylor (Wayne County South East): This center closes at 5 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays.

Canton (Wayne County Canton West Central)

Two centers are open and scheduled to close at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9:

Fowlerville (Livingston County)

Saranac (Ionia County)

This center is open and scheduled to close at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 16:

Three centers will open at 8 a.m., Monday, March 11; scheduled to close at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16:

Lansing (Eaton County)

Comstock Park (Kent County)

South Lyon (Oakland County)

FEMA and the SBA specialists at the recovery centers can help you upload documents, answer questions and provide information on available resources. The centers serve as one-stop shops for survivors who need one-on-one help. Survivors can visit any center for assistance.

Residents affected by the Aug. 24-26, 2023, storms with uninsured or under-insured losses are encouraged to apply for federal assistance if they haven’t done so already. The deadline to apply is April 8, 2024.

Apply one of four ways:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Use the FEMA mobile app.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. Multilingual operators are available. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, go online to fema.gov/drc.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4757.