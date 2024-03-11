Disaster Recovery Centers to Open in Eaton, Kent and Oakland Counties

LANSING, Mich. – FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers will open in Eaton, Kent and Oakland Counties at 8 a.m., March 11, to help residents in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties continue their recovery after the Aug. 24-26, 2023, severe storms, tornadoes and flooding.

Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration at the centers can help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn about ways to make their property more disaster-resistant and get their questions answered in person.

All centers are open 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday to Saturday, except for the Wayne County Community

College Downriver Campus in Taylor (Wayne County South East), which closes at 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

All centers are closed Sundays.

Assistance in languages other than English, including American Sign Language (ASL), and translated materials are available at the centers. Disaster Recovery Center locations are chosen for their accessibility, with the goal of reaching as many people as possible. Accessible parking spaces are available.

The Eaton County center will open at 8 a.m., Monday, March 11, at:

Lansing Community College –West Campus

5708 Cornerstone Drive

Lansing, MI 48917

Closing permanently 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 16.

The Kent County center will open at 8 a.m., Monday, March 11, at:

Henze Community Center

In the Alpine Township Fire Station #1

1100 Henze St. NW

Comstock Park, MI 49321

Closing permanently 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 16.

The Oakland County center will open at 8 a.m., Monday March 11, at:

South Lyon City Hall

335 S. Warren St.

South Lyon, MI 48178

Closing permanently 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 16

Additional recovery centers are open at the following locations:

Monroe County: Opened 8 a.m., March 4, at:

Frenchtown Township Fire Dept.

2885 Nadeau Road

Monroe, MI 48162

Closing permanently 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 16

Wayne County (South East): Tuesday, Feb. 27, at:

Wayne County Community College Downriver Campus

21000 Northline Road

Taylor, MI 48180

Friday and Saturday hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open until further notice.

Wayne County (Canton West Central) Opened Tuesday, Feb. 27, at:

Canton Human Services Building

50430 School House Road

Canton, MI 48187

Open until further notice.

Macomb County: Opened 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, at:

Chesterfield Township Fire Department Central Station

33991 23 Mile Road

Chesterfield, MI 48047

Open until further notice.

To find the center nearest you, visit FEMA.gov/DRC. Survivors may visit any center for assistance.

Survivors don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply. The deadline to apply for assistance is April 8, 2024.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4757.