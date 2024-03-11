CBP officers seize hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine at Otay Mesa Commercial Facility

OTAY MESA, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility discovered methamphetamine concealed within hollowed-out foam pedestals.

On Thursday, at approximately 8:11 a.m., CBP officers encountered a 39-year-old man driving a 2003 van with a shipment manifested as foam pedestals. During initial inspection, a CBP officer referred the traveler and van for further examination.

A non-intrusive scan of the truck was conducted leading officers to observe irregularities. A K-9 enforcement team responded and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

Following a thorough examination of the vehicle, CBP officers discovered and extracted a total of 218 packages concealed within seven hollowed-out foam pedestals. The packages were field-tested and identified as methamphetamine weighing 457 pounds. The estimated street value of the narcotics is $730,800.00.

“Regardless of the conveyance type or merchandise being inspected, our officers have mastered identifying the latest smuggling trends,” stated Rosa E. Hernandez, Port Director for Otay Mesa Port of Entry. “Our dedicated workforce will continue to make a positive impact in the communities we serve.”

The driver was detained and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation. CBP officers seized the van and narcotics.

This seizure is part of Operation Apollo. Operation Apollo is a joint regional operation comprised of federal, state, and local agencies working to combat the threat of fentanyl and other illicit synthetic narcotics. More information about Operation Apollo can be found here.