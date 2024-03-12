Sunwise Capital Announces 2023-2024 Autism Scholarship Winner

Emory and Henry Freshman Wins Autism Scholarship for Academic and Equestrian Excellence

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunwise Capital is thrilled to announce Payton Anderson as the recipient of the 2023-2024 Autism Scholarship. This annual award recognizes exceptional students who have demonstrated remarkable academic achievements and a commitment to overcoming the challenges associated with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Payton, a freshman at Emory and Henry College in Virginia, has not only excelled academically, making it to the Dean's List and Honor Roll, but is also a valued member of the Equestrian Team.

Beyond her academic and extracurricular pursuits, Payton works at the Intermont Equestrian Barn and takes care of her horse, Bilbo, who serves as both a riding companion and a support system.

Sunwise Capital CEO stated, "Payton's dedication and entrepreneurial spirit truly set her apart. Her journey is a testament to what individuals on the autism spectrum can achieve with the right support and opportunities. We are honored to support her educational journey and aspirations to become a therapeutic riding instructor."

The scholarship, amounting to $500, aims to support Payton's continued educational endeavors and acknowledge her proactive approach to raising awareness about autism. "If you have met one person with Autism, you have met one person with Autism. We are all different; it's a spectrum. Ask questions, don't assume," Payton advised, highlighting the importance of understanding and supporting individuals with autism in education and entrepreneurship.

Sunwise Capital is committed to fostering opportunities for individuals with autism, recognizing their potential to contribute uniquely to our society and economy.

The Autism Scholarship is part of our broader effort to support educational advancements and entrepreneurship among underserved communities.

For more information about the Autism Scholarship and other initiatives by Sunwise Capital, please visit https://sunwisecapital.com/autism-scholarships/.

About Sunwise Capital: Sunwise Capital is a leading provider of small business loans and financial solutions designed to support and empower entrepreneurs and business owners across the United States. Committed to driving business success and community growth, Sunwise Capital offers a range of financial products tailored to meet its clients' unique needs.