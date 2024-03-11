St Albans Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A2001472

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood

STATION: VSP-St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 03-11-24

STREET: 1079 VT RT 78 in Highgate

TOWN: Highgate

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: snow and ice

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Easton Garvey

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: International

VEHICLE MODEL: Garbage Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Passenger Side

INJURIES: Hand Laceration

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On March 11, 2024, at 9:59 hours the Vermont State Police was advised of a Duffy's Waste Removal truck that had rolled in its side near 1079 VT RT 78 in Highgate. Highgate Fire, Swanton Fire and Missisquoi Valley Rescue also responded to the scene. It was determined that the operator of the 2023 International Garbage truck, Easton Garvey age 25 of Highgate, was unable to maintain his lane while travelling east on Route 78 in Highgate. The truck left the south side of the roadway and rolled into its passenger side. Garvey was not wearing his seatbelt at the time and sustained a laceration to his hand. TDI Towing and repair was contacted to remove the vehicle.



