St Albans Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A2001472
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood
STATION: VSP-St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03-11-24
STREET: 1079 VT RT 78 in Highgate
TOWN: Highgate
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: snow and ice
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Easton Garvey
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: International
VEHICLE MODEL: Garbage Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Passenger Side
INJURIES: Hand Laceration
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On March 11, 2024, at 9:59 hours the Vermont State Police was advised of a Duffy's Waste Removal truck that had rolled in its side near 1079 VT RT 78 in Highgate. Highgate Fire, Swanton Fire and Missisquoi Valley Rescue also responded to the scene. It was determined that the operator of the 2023 International Garbage truck, Easton Garvey age 25 of Highgate, was unable to maintain his lane while travelling east on Route 78 in Highgate. The truck left the south side of the roadway and rolled into its passenger side. Garvey was not wearing his seatbelt at the time and sustained a laceration to his hand. TDI Towing and repair was contacted to remove the vehicle.