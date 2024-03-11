Submit Release
St Albans Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  24A2001472                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood         

STATION: VSP-St Albans              

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 03-11-24   

STREET: 1079 VT RT 78 in Highgate         

TOWN: Highgate

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: snow and ice

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Easton Garvey

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: International

VEHICLE MODEL: Garbage Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Passenger Side

INJURIES: Hand Laceration

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On March 11, 2024, at 9:59 hours the Vermont State Police was advised of a Duffy's Waste Removal truck that had rolled in its side near 1079 VT RT 78 in Highgate. Highgate Fire, Swanton Fire and Missisquoi Valley Rescue also responded to the scene. It was determined that the operator of the 2023 International Garbage truck, Easton Garvey age 25 of Highgate, was unable to maintain his lane while travelling east on Route 78 in Highgate. The truck left the south side of the roadway and rolled into its passenger side. Garvey was not wearing his seatbelt at the time and sustained a laceration to his hand. TDI Towing and repair was contacted to remove the vehicle.


Trooper Andrew Underwood (222)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

