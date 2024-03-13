Unveiling the ELAVAY HEALTH EQUITY REPORT: A Crucial Lens on Health Equity & Social Determinants of Health
The release of marketplace data focused on health equity and social determinants of health opportunities to assist patients and maximize outcomes.MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst an ever-evolving healthcare landscape, ELAVAY stands at the forefront of a groundbreaking movement to address the nuances of health equity and social determinants impacting patient populations throughout the United States. Today marks the release of the much-anticipated ELAVAY HEALTH EQUITY REPORT: The State of Health Equity & Social Determinants of Health. This comprehensive dossier offers an unprecedented examination of the diverse factors influencing healthcare delivery and patient well-being nationwide. The ELAVAY HEALTH EQUITY REPORT is the first report to define and measure the nine social determinants of health factors and gather feedback from those who support the patient population on the work that matters in driving change for the patients they represent and driving better health outcomes.
In today's world, where actionable change is needed, the ELAVAY HEALTH EQUITY REPORT provides a detailed analysis of the social factors that affect the health outcomes of minority populations. This report benchmarks nine crucial social determinants, including Technology Use, Transportation, Systemic Equity Barriers, Social Support Networks, Socioeconomic Disparities, Environmental Factors, Education, Food Security, Housing, and the intersectionality of each of these factors. By doing so, ELAVAY offers a strategic framework for improving healthcare delivery and patient wellbeing.
The pharmaceutical and biotech arenas witness a formidable consortium—Janssen/J&J Innovative Medicine, Sanofi, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, and AstraZeneca—cementing their positions at the vanguard of health equity in 2023/2024. Yet, with a peak score of only 3.76 out of 7, it's clear that the journey to equity is still in its infancy. The data starkly contrasts public perception and on-ground reality, spotlighting an industry ripe for transformation.
The ELAVAY HEALTH EQUITY REPORT has brought to light an alarming disparity. More than half of the organizations catering to patient populations have recognized a severe lack of dedicated resources to tackle Health Equity and Social Determinants of Health. These organizations have emphasized the need for Social Support Networks, Education, Technology Use, and Systemic Equity Barriers to be addressed urgently.
The question then arises: Who will take the lead in bridging these gaps? Who will take the baton to ensure that our healthcare landscape is not a mirror of inequality but a beacon of inclusive growth?
To learn more about the ELAVAY HEALTH EQUITY REPORT and how it can inform and enhance your organization's initiatives in health equity, please reach out to Hunter Fasanaro at Hunter.Fasanaro@archo.io or via Elavay@archo.io.
About ELAVAY:
At the heart of ELAVAY’s mission lies a steadfast commitment to augmenting health equity and bolstering patient outcomes. By addressing social determinants of health head-on, ELAVAY seeks to be a harbinger of change within the healthcare ecosystem, advocating for equitable access and holistic approaches to health and wellness.
