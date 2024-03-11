Department of Revenue Warns of Tax Season Scams

The Montana Department of Revenue warns all Montanans to be aware of numerous scams and frauds related to their tax information and refunds.

The most recent scam involves the advertising of a 1-800 number for the Department of Revenue that mimics the department’s call center number.

When the taxpayer called that number, they were routed to a fraudster who attempted to get the taxpayer’s social security number and immediate payment for money that the taxpayer allegedly owed. Thankfully, the taxpayer was already suspicious of the number and instead reported the incident to us.

The Department of Revenue may contact individual taxpayers or businesses by phone, but in nearly all cases we will call only after sending at least one letter by U.S. mail. Such calls may come from our Collections Unit to discuss past-due taxes or a payment plan, or to verify information.

To verify a call or a letter you received is from the Department of Revenue, please call our Call Center at (406) 444-6900.