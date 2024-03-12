CapTech Wins Forbes America’s Best Management Consulting Firms for Seventh Year in a Row

CapTech prides itself on being one of the best consulting firms to work for and with and this award acknowledges all of our consultants’ exceptional work.” — CapTech CEO Andy Sofish

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech), an award-winning technology consulting firm with eight offices nationwide, announced that it has been awarded on the Forbes list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2024. This is the seventh year in a row CapTech has received this recognition.

The Forbes list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., and is comprised of the best consultancies based on the results of an online, two-step methodology including expert and client surveys.

• Expert Survey: 10,000+ partners or executives were invited to make recommendations for consultancies in 16 industries and functional areas.

• Client Survey: 1,200+ clients were prompted to evaluate management consultancies they have worked with during the last 4 years.

“We are proud to be recognized as one of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms,” said CapTech CEO Andy Sofish. “CapTech prides itself on being one of the best consulting firms to work for and with and this award acknowledges all of our consultants’ exceptional work.”

