Attorney General Bird Joins 24-State Lawsuit Against Biden Administration’s Job-Killing EPA Mandate

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced a 24-state lawsuit she joined against the Biden Administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) to block a devastating new air emissions mandate that raises costs on Iowa manufacturers, utilities, and families.

The United States already has some of the strictest air quality standards in the world—stricter than the European Union and far stricter than the world’s worst polluters, including India, Indonesia, and China. Adopting EPA’s new rule will not improve public health, but it will impose burdens on as many as 30% of all U.S. counties. That includes many counties in Iowa that would suffer from EPA’s extreme regulatory burden: Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette, Bremer, Dubuque, Delaware, Buchannan, Black Hawk, Grundy, Jackson, Jones, Linn, Benton, Tama, Clinton, Scott, Washington, Johnson, and Iowa.

The new EPA rule will:

Block the permitting of new manufacturing facilities and drive good-paying jobs out of Iowa and overseas

Stop new infrastructure construction and leave Iowans on unsafe and congested roads and bridges

Require small businesses, farmers, restaurants, and homeowners to pay for costly new equipment

“The Biden administration’s latest green scheme threatens American jobs and businesses,” said Attorney General Bird. “With this radical mandate, costs will soar for Iowa families and businesses, driving good-paying jobs out of Iowa and to other countries. I’m suing to protect Iowans’ hard-earned money, keep American businesses at home, and halt the Biden EPA’s illegal mandate.”

The lawsuit challenges the proposed EPA mandate as a violation of the Administrative Procedure Act and the EPA’s authority under the Clean Air Act.

Iowa joined 23 other states in the Kentucky and West Virginia-led lawsuit.

Read the full lawsuit here.

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

(515) 823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov