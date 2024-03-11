NBAA, Cutter Aviation Launch ‘Fueling the Future’ Program in Support of Industry Advocacy

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, March 11, 2024 – Today, in partnership with Cutter Aviation – a fixed-based operator with six locations in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado and Arizona – the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) announced the launch of the Fueling the Future program, which is designed to help the association in its advocacy initiatives to foster an environment that allows business aviation to thrive in the United States and around the world.

Starting today with Cutter Aviation, the Fueling the Future program gives operators the opportunity to contribute a portion of fuel expenditures to support NBAA’s advocacy efforts. Additionally, program contributions support CLIMBING. FAST., an advocacy campaign aimed at showcasing business aviation’s many societal benefits, from driving opportunities for today’s workforce to spearheading sustainability innovations in pursuit of net-zero carbon emissions in the industry by 2050.

“We are pleased to partner with Cutter Aviation, a valued NBAA member, to launch Fueling the Future, which will help us fund business aviation advocacy efforts,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “We appreciate Cutter’s efforts and look forward to expanding the Fueling the Future program to enable broader participation across the industry.”

“At Cutter Aviation, we understand that NBAA is an important voice speaking out for our interests,” Cutter Aviation President and CEO Will Cutter said. “That’s why we’re steadfast in our commitment to supporting NBAA and its mission to help business aviation thrive. We’re proud to be the first participant in the Fueling the Future program, and delighted to have the opportunity to help give NBAA a bigger voice than ever.”

Those who wish to contribute to Fueling the Future, but unable to do so at Cutter Aviation, may also donate to the program. Learn more about Fueling the Future.

