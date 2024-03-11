Florida Wins: Lawsuit Against Parental Rights in Education Act to Be Dismissed; Law Remains in Effect.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis announces a major win against the activists who sought to stop Florida’s efforts to keep radical gender and sexual ideology out of the classrooms of public-school children in kindergarten through third grade (5- to 9-year-olds).

In 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis stood up to activists and extremists who mobilized to smear and stop the Parental Rights in Education Act. The Act:

Prohibits classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity in K–3 classrooms, and after 3rd grade, these conversations need to be age-appropriate.

Ensures that at the beginning of every school year, parents will be notified about healthcare services offered at the school, with the right to decline any service offered.

Ensures that whenever a questionnaire or health screening is given to K–3 students, parents receive it first and provide permission for the school to administer the questionnaire or health screening to their child.

Governor DeSantis signed the bill in April 2022. And, in typical fashion, the activists turned to the courts to stop the legislatively enacted will of the people.

Frequently carrying water for the activists, the media wrote countless stories lying about the intent, design, and application of the law. The activists carried these same lies into the courtroom—thankfully, to no avail.

Their judicial activism has failed. Today’s mutually agreed settlement ensures that the law will remain in effect and it is expected that the case will be dismissed by the Court imminently.

“We fought hard to ensure this law couldn’t be maligned in court, as it was in the public arena by the media and large corporate actors,” said General Counsel Ryan Newman. “We are victorious, and Florida’s classrooms will remain a safe place under the Parental Rights in Education Act.”

Thanks to the leadership of Governor DeSantis, the law remains in effect, and children will be protected from radical gender and sexual ideology in the classroom.

